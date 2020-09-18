HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks continued their barnstorming start to their season with a 50-7 win over Quitman on a pleasant Friday at Lowrance Field.
The Hawks improved to 4-0 on the young season with Quitman falling to 0-4.
Hawkins was hitting on all cylinders — offense, defense and special teams.
“They really played for each other and that’s the one thing I can say that about the team, they love each other, play for each other and when you do that, good things happen,” Hawkins coach Scott Evans said.
Under the guidance of senior quarterback Zach Conde and a stellar offense line, the Hawks took care of business.
Conde tossed two touchdown passes, while running for another and Jeramy Torres returned a punt almost the length of the football field for a TD. Other Hawks scoring were Braden Adams (44-yard TD run), Kayden Upchurch (40-yard run, 16-yard pass reception), Drew Dacus (10-yard run) and Brenden Elkins (24-yard reception).
Evans said the coaching staff was prepared and added guard John Hester (6-5, 260) anchored a great performance by the line, allowing Conde time to throw.
“The coaches did a phenomenal job, we have a a very experienced staff so we are very fortunate to have that whole staff as they do a fantastic job,” Evans said. “The line played great and John Hester, he gets after them.”
Others on the line with guard Hester include center Zach Austin, tackles Dakota Roffman and Buddy Holmes, and guard Derek Theriot.
The Hawk defense was solid, holding the Bulldogs to 75 yards rushing and 35 yards passing for a total of 110.
Defensively, Evans said, “I was pleased with the way we fly to the ball and take pride and try to get a shutout. The defense played great.”
Defensive linemen Hester, Chris Horn and Logan Reeve helped control the line of scrimmage against the Bulldogs.
Offensively, Upchurch led on the ground with 128 yards on 11 carries with Adams adding 104 yards on 11 carries.
Conde connected on 7 of 10 passing attempts for 76 yards and the two TDs.
Torres’ 90-yard punt return with his zips and zags excited the crowd.
Hawkins took a 14-0 first quarter lead as Conde bulled in from the 1 and Adams ran in for the two points and an 8-0 lead at 7:47.
At 3:21, Adams had a razzle dazzle run for 44 yards. The run for two failed and the Hawks were ahead 14-0.
Hawkins added 23 points in the second quarter — punt return by Torres (Adams run for 2), Upchurch 40-yard run (Conde pass to Torres for 2) and Upchurch a 17-yard pass from Conde (Upchurch PAT) — for a 37-0 lead at halftime.
The Hawks added two scores in the third period — 10-yard run by Dacus (kick failed) and a 24-yard pass from Conde to a wide-open Elkins (Upchurch kick).
Quitman has continued to show improvement this season as Wyatt Hightower scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Mariano Manriquez made the extra point.
Hightower led the Bulldogs with 77 yards on 22 carries. Gavin Oakes hit on 4 of 8 pass attempts for 35 yards. Ty Holland had two caches for 31 yards.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions for the crowd size, tickets sold out online for the second straight week.
“You have to limit your capacity, but selling out is kind of neat,” Evans said.
Hawkins’ next scheduled opponent is Lindale-Kildare, but they are shut down for Covid-19 reasons. Hawkins will take a week off then play Beckville in Hawkins.
Quitman is slated to host Arp in the District 9-3A Division II opener on Sept. 25.
News editor John Anderson contributed to this report.