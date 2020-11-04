Carthage (7-0, 4-0) vs. Shepherd (1-8, 0-4)
When/Where: Pirate Stadium, Shepherd
Keep an eye on
Carthage: Kai Horton (97 of 136, 1,553 yards, 17 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (107 carries, 746 yards, 16 TD; 12 catches, 171 yards, 1 TD) … Montrel Hatten (21 catches, 332 yards, 4 TD) … Kavonte Brown (2 catches, 192 yards, 3 TD) … Craig McNew (26 caches, 445 yards, 3 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 223 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (69 tackles, 9 TFL, 12 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (54 tackles) … Zay Woods (6 interceptions)
Shepherd: Bryce Major … Mason Walters … Lacey Tanner
Quick hits: Horton has completed 81 percent (53 of 65) of his passes for 862 yards, 11 TDs and 1 Int in four district games) … Carthage has already clinched the district championship and will face Gatesville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Bruce Field in Athens to open the playoffs