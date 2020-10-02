BULLARD — The Panthers of Bullard and the Panthers of Van Alstyne put on a throughly entertaining game on Friday.
Connor Carson had two interceptions in the final minutes of the game and quarterback Blake Blain accounted for four touchdowns as Bullard completed its non-district slate with a 34-27 victory over Van Alstyne at Panther Stadium.
Bullard improves to 4-2 on the season, while VA drops to 2-4.
Bullard led for the entire game before falling behind, 27-26, with 4:26 on the clock in the fourth period.
But Scott Callaway’s crew were cool customers in the clutch.
With the offensive line of Blake Morse, Kade Verden, Samuel Russo, Peyton Ellis and Carson Willborn providing protection, the Panthers marched 64 yards in nine plays, topped off by Blain’s 1-yard TD dash with 1:27 showing. Blain then ran in the two-point conversion for a 34-27 lead.
Case Bowman first jumped up to snag a 27-yard pass from Blain, followed by a 16-yard toss from Blain to Carson. Then on third down, Carson snatched a pass out of the air from Blain and rambled 18 yards to the 2. Two plays later, Blain scored.
Carson then showed off his sticky fingers again with back-to-back interceptions with 1:06 to go and then with 6.8 seconds left.
Van Alystyne tied the game at 20-20 with 10 points in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Gavin Bybee and an extra point and 34-yard field goal by Diego Hernandez.
Bullard went back in front 26-20 as the line opened up a running path like Moses at the Red Sea and Blain glided into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra point did not get attempted as Van Alstyne tackled the holder.
After Beaux Christian returned the opening kickoff 31 yards to the 49, Bullard took three plays to score, going 51 yards. QB Blain hit Carson with consecutive passes of 15 and 25 yards and then tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Bowman. Christian Moore’s PAT made it 7-0 with 11:24 on the clock.
Van Alstyne got on the board with 5:17 of the first as Hernandez booted a 32-yard field goal to get within 7-3.
Bullard then drove 63 yards on nine plays, topped off with Blain connecting with Carson for a 40-yard pass and catch. The try for two failed, but Bullard led 13-3 with 2:22 of the first quarter.
Van Alstyne then drove 43 yards in 12 plays. Gavin Montgomery hit Connor Reynolds in the back corner of the end zone from 10 yards.
Bullard went into halftime with momentum as Bullard held VA four times inside the eight and three times inside the one.
On first down, Montgomery ran seven yards to the two. The next three plays netted zero yards and Bullard kept the 20-10 halftime lead. The Bullard line engulfed Bybee on second-and-goal at the one. Zach Wise then met Montgomery just inches from the goal and on fourth down, Bowman broke up a pass with 23.7 seconds left in the first half.
Defensive linemen Wyatt McCullough and Josh Leach, along with linebackers John Engle, Cooper Callaway, Luke Wiliams, Derek Garces and Bradley Brooks were solid for Bullard. The DBs of Carson, Wise, Bryce Jewell and Bowman took care of the secondary.
Blain was 13 of 21 for 153 yards. Carson had five catches for 75 yards.
Dakota Howard led VA with 92 yards rushing on 11 carries, Montgomery was 11 of 20 for 134 yards. Howard had four catches for 68 yards.
NOTES: Ava Quisenberry, a Bullard Middle School seventh grader, performed a stirring rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.” She received a rousing ovation. The Bullard cheerleaders wore outfits trimmed in pink with pink pom poms to bring awareness of breast cancer. ... Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be held in Sulphur Springs, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the teams decided to play in Bullard. ... Bullard is scheduled to host Canton on Oct. 9, while Van Alstyne is scheduled to visit Krum.
Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27
Van Alstyne 3 7 10 7 — 27
Bullard 13 7 0 14 — 34
First Quarter
BUL — Case Bowman 11 pass from Blake Blain (Christina Moore kick), 11:24
VA — FG Diego Hernandez 30, 5:17
BUL — Connor Carson 40 pass from Blain (run failed), 2:22
Second Quarter
VA — Collin Reynolds 10 pass from Gavin Montgomery (Hernandez kick), 7:37
BUL — Luke Williams returns blocked punt 2 yards (Moore kick), 2:43
Third Quarter
VA — Gavin Bybee 3 run (Hernandez kick), 9:33
VA — FG Hernandez 34, 50.8
Fourth Quarter
BUL — Blain 10 run (conversion failed), 11:54
VA — Bybee 1 run (Hernandez kick), 4:26
BUL — Blain 1 run (Bain run), 1:27