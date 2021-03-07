OCALA, Fla. — Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title, pulling away to beat fellow former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at Golden Ocala.
Tied for the lead with Kupcho after each of the first two rounds and a stroke ahead entering the day, Ernst closed with a 2-under 70 to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 15-under 273.
"I think it's just really cool to be in the heat of it all week and to be able to perform the way I did," Ernst said. "To hit the shots I hit, and to shoot the scores I shot, I think it's just kind of testament to me, that I can do this week in and week out and just if I have a little belief myself kind of what I can do."
Kupcho, coming off a closing eagle Saturday, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 74.
Following sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda in the first two events of the year, Ernst gave the United States three straight victories to open a season for the first time since 2007.
"I think the difference this week even just the last week was I just fully committed to believing in what I do and that it's good enough," said Ernst, who missed the cut last week in the Gainbridge LPGA with rounds of 75 and 72.
"I think this week proved that it's more than good enough. It was fun to walk up and know that I was going to win. I haven't had that yet, so that was fun."
The 29-year-old former LSU star from South Carolina, showing her school spirit Sunday with a purple shirt, also won the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2020 NW Arkansas Championship. She won the NCAA title in 2011.
With brother Drew — a former player at Coastal Carolina — working as her caddie, Ernst birdied Nos. 4-7 to get to 17 under, but dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.
"Walked to 14 and Drew just told me, `Hey, you're playing great. Just keep doing what you want to do and let's just make a few birdies coming in,'" Ernst said. "Didn't make any birdies, but played well coming in, and that made it easy."
Kupcho birdied 10 and 12 to pull within three strokes of Ernst, then bogeyed 14, made the double bogey on the par-3 15th and bogeyed 17. She played most of the back nine in the opening round Thursday with a migraine that blurred her vision.
"I set myself up after 12 to be able to make a little bit of a move," Kupcho said." I just missed a pretty easy up-and-down, honestly, on 13, and obviously missed the putt on 14. ... But I didn't really think it was over until I hit the tee shot on 15. Everyone hits bad shots. It's just unfortunate that's when mine came for the week."
Winless on the tour, the former 23-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the NCAA title in 2018 and the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019.
"Just work on getting stronger and continuing to focus on my game," Kupcho said. "Pretty much the same thing I did over the offseason. I think it will be nice to have a little bit of a break for sure for a couple days."
Jenny Coleman made it a 1-2-3 U.S. finish, closing with a 71 to get to 8 under.
"It helps boost my confidence and know I have the game to be out here and I deserve to be out here," the 28-year-old former Colorado player said.
In Gee Chun of South Korea was fourth at 7 under after a 69. Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela was another stroke back after a 73.
Nelly Korda, tied with Ernst and Kupcho for the first-round lead, had weekend rounds of 76 and 75 to tie for 28th at even par. Jessica Korda shot a 71 to tie for eighth at 4 under.
---
LPGA Drive On Championship Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
a-amateur
Final Round
Austin Ernst, $225,000 67-67-69-70_273
Jennifer Kupcho, $139,217 67-67-70-74_278
Jenny Coleman, $100,992 70-69-70-71_280
In Gee Chun, $78,125 70-73-69-69_281
Albane Valenzuela, $62,882 70-73-66-73_282
Leona Maguire, $47,257 69-71-73-70_283
Danielle Kang, $47,257 72-70-69-72_283
Charley Hull, $30,463 74-70-70-70_284
Megan Khang, $30,463 69-72-73-70_284
Jaye Marie Green, $30,463 68-72-74-70_284
Jennifer Chang, $30,463 73-71-69-71_284
Jessica Korda, $30,463 69-75-69-71_284
Lydia Ko, $30,463 69-72-72-71_284
Perrine Delacour, $21,037 71-74-70-70_285
Sei Young Kim, $21,037 72-70-73-70_285
Jennifer Song, $21,037 70-72-73-70_285
Gaby Lopez, $21,037 69-72-74-70_285
Patty Tavatanakit, $21,037 70-70-69-76_285
Lexi Thompson, $17,226 74-69-74-69_286
Yu Liu, $17,226 70-70-77-69_286
Caroline Masson, $17,226 70-75-70-71_286
Carlota Ciganda, $17,226 71-65-75-75_286
Xiyu Lin, $14,574 72-70-75-70_287
Aditi Ashok, $14,574 72-73-70-72_287
Hee Young Park, $14,574 73-72-68-74_287
Cheyenne Knight, $14,574 71-70-72-74_287
Brittany Altomare, $14,574 70-73-69-75_287
Kristen Gillman, $11,751 75-70-71-72_288
Jing Yan, $11,751 68-74-74-72_288
Haeji Kang, $11,751 73-72-70-73_288
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $11,751 73-71-71-73_288
Mel Reid, $11,751 70-74-70-74_288
Nelly Korda, $11,751 67-70-76-75_288
Anna Nordqvist, $8,499 74-70-75-70_289
Sarah Kemp, $8,499 72-72-74-71_289
Sung Hyun Park, $8,499 73-73-71-72_289
Stephanie Meadow, $8,499 71-75-71-72_289
Angel Yin, $8,499 71-74-71-73_289
Ally Ewing, $8,499 71-73-72-73_289
Ryann O'Toole, $8,499 71-71-74-73_289
Elizabeth Szokol, $8,499 72-73-70-74_289
Lindy Duncan, $8,499 69-73-73-74_289
Ashleigh Buhai, $8,499 70-70-72-77_289
Yealimi Noh, $6,364 74-72-76-68_290
Georgia Hall, $6,364 74-72-72-72_290
Brooke M. Henderson, $6,364 74-69-74-73_290
Mariah Stackhouse, $6,364 69-74-74-73_290
Nicole Broch Larsen, $5,469 72-74-70-75_291
Cristie Kerr, $5,469 74-69-73-75_291
Sophia Popov, $5,469 74-70-71-76_291
Katherine Kirk, $5,469 69-72-73-77_291
Dana Finkelstein, $4,725 75-70-75-72_292
Jenny Shin, $4,725 74-72-73-73_292
Lindsey Weaver, $4,725 72-74-73-73_292
Tiffany Joh, $4,725 73-71-75-73_292
Stacy Lewis, $4,725 71-73-75-73_292
Cydney Clanton, $4,192 74-72-74-73_293
Annie Park, $4,192 71-72-76-74_293
Mi Jung Hur, $3,837 69-72-80-73_294
Sarah Schmelzel, $3,837 71-74-74-75_294
Jeongeun Lee6, $3,837 69-77-68-80_294
Daniela Darquea, $3,582 72-74-74-75_295
Jaclyn Lee, $3,582 74-71-72-78_295
Bronte Law, $3,582 70-73-73-79_295
Wichanee Meechai, $3,429 73-73-74-76_296
Dani Holmqvist, $3,316 70-76-75-77_298
Haley Moore, $3,316 75-71-73-79_298
Eun-Hee Ji, $3,163 75-70-76-78_299
Jane Park, $3,163 70-76-72-81_299
Mina Harigae, $3,030 74-71-77-78_300
Laura Davies, $3,030 75-69-76-80_300