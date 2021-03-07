CORRECTION LPGA Tour Golf

Austin Ernst celebrates her win and gets a beer bath from fellow golfer Danielle Kang at the final round of the LPGA golf tournament in Ocala, Fla., Sunday, March 7, 2021. 

 Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner via AP

OCALA, Fla. — Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title, pulling away to beat fellow former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at Golden Ocala.

Tied for the lead with Kupcho after each of the first two rounds and a stroke ahead entering the day, Ernst closed with a 2-under 70 to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 15-under 273.

"I think it's just really cool to be in the heat of it all week and to be able to perform the way I did," Ernst said. "To hit the shots I hit, and to shoot the scores I shot, I think it's just kind of testament to me, that I can do this week in and week out and just if I have a little belief myself kind of what I can do."

Kupcho, coming off a closing eagle Saturday, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 74.

Following sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda in the first two events of the year, Ernst gave the United States three straight victories to open a season for the first time since 2007.

"I think the difference this week even just the last week was I just fully committed to believing in what I do and that it's good enough," said Ernst, who missed the cut last week in the Gainbridge LPGA with rounds of 75 and 72.

"I think this week proved that it's more than good enough. It was fun to walk up and know that I was going to win. I haven't had that yet, so that was fun."

The 29-year-old former LSU star from South Carolina, showing her school spirit Sunday with a purple shirt, also won the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2020 NW Arkansas Championship. She won the NCAA title in 2011.

With brother Drew — a former player at Coastal Carolina — working as her caddie, Ernst birdied Nos. 4-7 to get to 17 under, but dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.

"Walked to 14 and Drew just told me, `Hey, you're playing great. Just keep doing what you want to do and let's just make a few birdies coming in,'" Ernst said. "Didn't make any birdies, but played well coming in, and that made it easy."

Kupcho birdied 10 and 12 to pull within three strokes of Ernst, then bogeyed 14, made the double bogey on the par-3 15th and bogeyed 17. She played most of the back nine in the opening round Thursday with a migraine that blurred her vision.

"I set myself up after 12 to be able to make a little bit of a move," Kupcho said." I just missed a pretty easy up-and-down, honestly, on 13, and obviously missed the putt on 14. ... But I didn't really think it was over until I hit the tee shot on 15. Everyone hits bad shots. It's just unfortunate that's when mine came for the week."

Winless on the tour, the former 23-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the NCAA title in 2018 and the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019.

"Just work on getting stronger and continuing to focus on my game," Kupcho said. "Pretty much the same thing I did over the offseason. I think it will be nice to have a little bit of a break for sure for a couple days."

Jenny Coleman made it a 1-2-3 U.S. finish, closing with a 71 to get to 8 under.

"It helps boost my confidence and know I have the game to be out here and I deserve to be out here," the 28-year-old former Colorado player said.

In Gee Chun of South Korea was fourth at 7 under after a 69. Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela was another stroke back after a 73.

Nelly Korda, tied with Ernst and Kupcho for the first-round lead, had weekend rounds of 76 and 75 to tie for 28th at even par. Jessica Korda shot a 71 to tie for eighth at 4 under.

---

LPGA Drive On Championship Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72

a-amateur

Final Round

Austin Ernst, $225,000 67-67-69-70_273

Jennifer Kupcho, $139,217 67-67-70-74_278

Jenny Coleman, $100,992 70-69-70-71_280

In Gee Chun, $78,125 70-73-69-69_281

Albane Valenzuela, $62,882 70-73-66-73_282

Leona Maguire, $47,257 69-71-73-70_283

Danielle Kang, $47,257 72-70-69-72_283

Charley Hull, $30,463 74-70-70-70_284

Megan Khang, $30,463 69-72-73-70_284

Jaye Marie Green, $30,463 68-72-74-70_284

Jennifer Chang, $30,463 73-71-69-71_284

Jessica Korda, $30,463 69-75-69-71_284

Lydia Ko, $30,463 69-72-72-71_284

Perrine Delacour, $21,037 71-74-70-70_285

Sei Young Kim, $21,037 72-70-73-70_285

Jennifer Song, $21,037 70-72-73-70_285

Gaby Lopez, $21,037 69-72-74-70_285

Patty Tavatanakit, $21,037 70-70-69-76_285

Lexi Thompson, $17,226 74-69-74-69_286

Yu Liu, $17,226 70-70-77-69_286

Caroline Masson, $17,226 70-75-70-71_286

Carlota Ciganda, $17,226 71-65-75-75_286

Xiyu Lin, $14,574 72-70-75-70_287

Aditi Ashok, $14,574 72-73-70-72_287

Hee Young Park, $14,574 73-72-68-74_287

Cheyenne Knight, $14,574 71-70-72-74_287

Brittany Altomare, $14,574 70-73-69-75_287

Kristen Gillman, $11,751 75-70-71-72_288

Jing Yan, $11,751 68-74-74-72_288

Haeji Kang, $11,751 73-72-70-73_288

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $11,751 73-71-71-73_288

Mel Reid, $11,751 70-74-70-74_288

Nelly Korda, $11,751 67-70-76-75_288

Anna Nordqvist, $8,499 74-70-75-70_289

Sarah Kemp, $8,499 72-72-74-71_289

Sung Hyun Park, $8,499 73-73-71-72_289

Stephanie Meadow, $8,499 71-75-71-72_289

Angel Yin, $8,499 71-74-71-73_289

Ally Ewing, $8,499 71-73-72-73_289

Ryann O'Toole, $8,499 71-71-74-73_289

Elizabeth Szokol, $8,499 72-73-70-74_289

Lindy Duncan, $8,499 69-73-73-74_289

Ashleigh Buhai, $8,499 70-70-72-77_289

Yealimi Noh, $6,364 74-72-76-68_290

Georgia Hall, $6,364 74-72-72-72_290

Brooke M. Henderson, $6,364 74-69-74-73_290

Mariah Stackhouse, $6,364 69-74-74-73_290

Nicole Broch Larsen, $5,469 72-74-70-75_291

Cristie Kerr, $5,469 74-69-73-75_291

Sophia Popov, $5,469 74-70-71-76_291

Katherine Kirk, $5,469 69-72-73-77_291

Dana Finkelstein, $4,725 75-70-75-72_292

Jenny Shin, $4,725 74-72-73-73_292

Lindsey Weaver, $4,725 72-74-73-73_292

Tiffany Joh, $4,725 73-71-75-73_292

Stacy Lewis, $4,725 71-73-75-73_292

Cydney Clanton, $4,192 74-72-74-73_293

Annie Park, $4,192 71-72-76-74_293

Mi Jung Hur, $3,837 69-72-80-73_294

Sarah Schmelzel, $3,837 71-74-74-75_294

Jeongeun Lee6, $3,837 69-77-68-80_294

Daniela Darquea, $3,582 72-74-74-75_295

Jaclyn Lee, $3,582 74-71-72-78_295

Bronte Law, $3,582 70-73-73-79_295

Wichanee Meechai, $3,429 73-73-74-76_296

Dani Holmqvist, $3,316 70-76-75-77_298

Haley Moore, $3,316 75-71-73-79_298

Eun-Hee Ji, $3,163 75-70-76-78_299

Jane Park, $3,163 70-76-72-81_299

Mina Harigae, $3,030 74-71-77-78_300

Laura Davies, $3,030 75-69-76-80_300

