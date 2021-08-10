Erik Fleming

Erik Fleming (left) accepts the seniors championship trophy from Hollytree pro Scott Warner after Fleming won the Hollytree Senior Men's Golf Championship on Saturday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.

Erik Fleming rallied in the second round to capture the Hollytree Seniors Men's Club Golf Championship on Saturday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler

Fleming carded a two-round total of 164 (84-80) to win the title by a stroke over John Holt (82-83—165). David Bright (82-85—167) and Mick Mongold (86-81—167) tied for third.

Fleming was third after Friday's first round, trailing Holt and Bright by two strokes.

His Saturday round of 80 bolted him to the top spot.

Eight-time seniors champion John McKinley, who won his fourth straight title last year, did not compete this year.

 
 

