Erik Fleming rallied in the second round to capture the Hollytree Seniors Men's Club Golf Championship on Saturday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler
Fleming carded a two-round total of 164 (84-80) to win the title by a stroke over John Holt (82-83—165). David Bright (82-85—167) and Mick Mongold (86-81—167) tied for third.
Fleming was third after Friday's first round, trailing Holt and Bright by two strokes.
His Saturday round of 80 bolted him to the top spot.
Eight-time seniors champion John McKinley, who won his fourth straight title last year, did not compete this year.