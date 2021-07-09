FORT WORTH — Emma McMyler, 19, of San Antonio, fended off a dramatic late rally by Meagan Winans, 18, of Richardson, to win the championship match on the first extra hole of the 100th Women’s Texas Amateur on Friday at River Crest Country Club.
It was the latest notable achievement over the past few months for the Xavier University rising sophomore. In April, she was named the Big East Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Two weeks ago, McMyler won the TGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship by four strokes at Comanche Trace in Kerrville and on July 1 she shot a 1-under-par 70 at Northgate Country Club in Houston to earn a spot in the starting field of the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur.
On Friday, she captured the state’s oldest and most prestigious women’s amateur title and now has her name etched on the Spring Lake Cup alongside such legendary players like World Golf Hall of Fame members Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1935), Betty Jameson (1936, 1939), Betsy Rawls (1949-50) and Sandra Haynie (1959-60).
“It feels amazing to win this championship and have my name on the same trophy with some of the greatest women golfers to ever play the game,” McMyler said. “My iron play was very good today and I felt confident standing over the ball. My putting wasn’t as good, but I was able to make them when I needed to.”
The 18-hole final match was a back-and-forth battle early in the day. Winans is an incoming University of Oklahoma freshman.