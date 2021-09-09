WINONA —Elysian Fields took advantage of three first-quarter interceptions by Winona to build a 27-0 lead in the first 8:01 of the contest.
The Yellowjackets scored two more touchdowns early in the second quarter to push the lead to 41-0 with 7:30 on the clock.
A running clock was enforced the rest of the way, and Elysian Fields went on to a 41-0 victory over Winona Thursday night at Wildcat Field in the KYKX Game of the Week.
Elysian Fields took the opening kickoff and used a six-play, 60-yard drive to score with a 28-yard run by Landon Swank to take a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Winona quarterback Chris Zuniga was picked off by Chris Haigh, and he returned the ball 26 yards to the Winona 8. On the next play, Swank found Blake Martin for an 8-yard touchdown pass to make the score 13-0.
Elysian Fields came up with another interception, and Gage Parker returned it 35 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Swank connected with Cayden Plemmons for the 2-point conversion to put the score at 21-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
Bubba McPhail then intercepted a pass for the Yellowjackets, and Swank ran in an 11-yard touchdown to push the score to 27-0 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
On Winona’s next drive, the Wildcats got their only first down of the first half as Zuniga connected with Jordan Crowder for a 21-yard pickup. The Wildcats were eventually stopped on fourth down.
Elysian Fields tacked on to its lead on the first play of the second quarter with a 20-yard pass from Swank to Bradan Manning. The two also connected for the 2-point conversion to make the score 35-0.
Dravian Rather added a 17-yard touchdown run for the Yellowjackets with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
Winona had two goal-line stands in the second half. Elysian Fields forced two more turnovers with recovered fumbles in the fourth quarter.
Elysian Fields finished with 176 yards on the ground. Freshman Lawson Swank ran for 57 yards on six carries. Landon Swank had 39 yards, and McPhail and Rather each added 37 yards. Landon Swank threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns on his only two carries of the game.
Winona finished with 55 yards after being held to 3 yards in the first half. Jones finished with 37 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 7 yards.
Elysian Fields (2-1) will host Daingerfield on Sept. 17. Winona (1-2) will travel to Alto on Sept. 17.
Elysian Fields’ Trell Devers and Winona’s Demarquay Ford were awarded the KYKX scholarships before the game.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports