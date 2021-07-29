Although a trio of the top University of Texas leaders did not want to speak of the Longhorns move to the Southeastern Conference from the Big 12, there were plenty of hints Thursday night.
“I would like to thank the Aggies for voting for us,” Tylerite Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, said of the unanimous vote to invite UT and Oklahoma to the SEC.
Eltife, along with UT president Dr. Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte, were in attendance for the annual Tyler-Smith County Texas Exes Scholarship Dinner at Hollytree Country Club. The event was a near sell out and attended by local and national media.
“As you know it’s been a busy week,” said Eltife, who was honored by the organization. “A lot of talk about the possibility of us moving conferences. The SEC voted 14 to 0 to accept the University of Texas and OU. We’ll have a board of regents meeting tomorrow to see the action that we take tomorrow.”
The UT Board is scheduled for meet at 9 a.m. Friday in Austin.
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.
The latest step in a move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
The SEC said its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025.
Joking Eltife said, “since I know there is no one here who cares about football or conferences, I will close with a quick story.
“When Texas A&M wanted to go to the SEC there were some in the legislature who got upset. That sound familiar?” he continued. “I was asked to go with three other state senators to meet with Chancellor John Sharp and the Texas A&M Board of Regents. We met in the chancellor’s conference room and my colleagues began lecturing the chancellor how detrimental that move would be for the conference and the state of Texas. It went on for a while and of course, I sat quietly, being a rookie senator from Tyler.
“But when it ended, on the way out the door I looked at Chancellor Sharp and the board of regents and I told them, ‘You should do for what is in the best interest of Texas A&M, that is your job. And if you think joining the SEC is the right thing to do, I, as a state senator, fully support you.’
“I plan to take my own advice,” Eltife said to a rousing ovation and laughter.
“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
“It’s already the greatest, toughest conference in America. And with those two teams attempting to join this league, it will only get tougher,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer told reporters.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
