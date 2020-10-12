CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, leading a race he had to win, not once believed he was driving toward a season-saving victory. He doesn’t even think he can get to victory lane this year.
“Do we even have a shot to win? I don’t think we have a shot,” Busch said after he was eliminated from the playoffs Sunday.
NASCAR will crown a new champion this year and the worst season of Busch’s career extended to mark the earliest the reigning Cup champion has been eliminated since the format debuted in 2014.
Chase Elliott won on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Busch and three others were trimmed from title contention. It was Elliott’s fourth straight road course victory dating to last season.
Elliott is in the round of eight for the fourth consecutive year and still seeking his first appearance in the championship final four.
“We’ve been fortunate to get to the round of eight the last couple years, that’s kind of been the stopping point,” Elliott said. “We’re just eyes ahead trying to assert ourselves amongst the next group.”
Busch, meanwhile, won’t be in the title-deciding finale for the first time in six years. He needed his first win of the season to advance, a tall ask in this bumpy year. He seemed good as done when a flat tire at the end of the second stage should have ended his chances.
He seemed resigned when he keyed his mic and said, “Good job this year, guys,” to his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing crew. He still somehow recovered and was third when he gambled on not pitting to take over the lead.
His fate was in his hands but Busch knew he didn’t have a chance.
“We were trying something, anything,” Busch said. “I didn’t have anything for nobody.”
Busch led just one lap after the restart before both teammate Erik Jones and Elliott passed him and then his Toyota began to fade. Busch finished 30th. There are only four races remaining for him to extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.
He acknowledged the mental toll of this disappointing year and didn’t rule out personnel changes for his team.
“There have certainly been times this year were I’ve thought, ‘Man, there was something wrong with me. I’m not doing it right, I don’t know what I’m doing,’” Busch said. “I don’t know what to think, but certainly it would be nice to score a win. To have a win for this year, that would be the consolation prize for the way this year has gone.”
Austin Dillon in a Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola in Fords also were eliminated. Bowyer, who this week said he’s retiring at the end of the season and will move to the television booth, was treated for exhaustion after driving the second half of the race without power steering.
Elliott, meanwhile, won for the second consecutive year at “The Roval” and third time this season. It’s his second win this season at Charlotte — he won on the oval in May when NASCAR resumed racing during the pandemic.
Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.
“Best way to get into the next round is to win,” Elliott said. “Looking forward to the opportunity and looking to make some noise.”
Elliott advanced along with Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch, who won the first two races of the second round, along with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results
Sunday
At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Concord, N.C.
Lap length: 2.28 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 49 points.
2. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 44.
3. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 109, 35.
4. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 109, 33.
5. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 46.
6. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 42.
7. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 109, 37.
8. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 34.
9. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 28.
10. (11) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 109, 27.
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 109, 26.
12. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 109, 28.
13. (30) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 109, 24.
14. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 109, 23.
15. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 22.
16. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109, 21.
17. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 20.
18. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 109, 20.
19. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 18.
20. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 17.
21. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 109, 18.
22. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109, 23.
23. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 109, 24.
24. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 30.
25. (34) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 109, 12.
26. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 109, 0.
27. (32) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 109, 10.
28. (25) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 109, 9.
29. (37) James Davison, Ford, 109, 8.
30. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 109, 7.
31. (15) Ryan Newman, Ford, 109, 11.
32. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109, 7.
33. (29) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 108, 0.
34. (23) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 108, 3.
35. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 108, 0.
36. (19) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 105, 1.
37. (22) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, suspension, 95, 1.
38. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 57, 0.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 76.951 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 11 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 3.895 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 16 laps.
Lead Changes: 17 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; B.Keselowski 1-7; C.Elliott 8-12; C.Bowyer 13-20; T.Dillon 21-25; C.Bell 26-29; W.Byron 30-39; R.Blaney 40-51; C.Bell 52-53; W.Byron 54-70; C.Bowyer 71; R.Blaney 72-73; R.Preece 74-81; A.Bowman 82-83; C.Elliott 84-87; Ky.Busch 88-90; E.Jones 91; C.Elliott 92-109
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 3 times for 27 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 14 laps; C.Bowyer, 2 times for 9 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 7 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 6 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; B.Keselowski, 4; C.Elliott, 3; J.Logano, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 4067; 2. D.Hamlin, 4054; 3. B.Keselowski, 4035; 4. C.Elliott, 4027; 5. J.Logano, 4022; 6. M.Truex, 4017; 7. A.Bowman, 4009; 8. Ku.Busch, 4006; 9. Ky.Busch, 2187; 10. A.Dillon, 2186; 11. R.Blaney, 2160; 12. W.Byron, 2155; 13. C.Bowyer, 2154; 14. A.Almirola, 2143; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 2131; 16. C.Custer, 2123.