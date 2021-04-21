The Jets are on the "Midnight Train to Georgia" after going up against the Apache Ladies on Wednesday in Lubbock.
No. 11 seed Tyler Junior College jetted out to a big lead en route to 72-53 upset of No. 6 South Georgia Tech in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center.
TJC (22-3) advances to the Elite Eight to meet No. 3 Chipola (Florida) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Chipola scored a 71-68 win over No. 19 Eastern Arizona on Wednesday. The winner between TJC and Chipola will advance to the Final Four and will play either No. 2 Trinity Valley or No. 7 Shelton State (Alabama) in the national semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Americus, Georgia school ends its season at 22-4.
Taryn Wills led the Apache Ladies with 17 points, followed by Veonce Powell with 16. Debbie Ogayemi had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Nala Hemingway had six assists for TJC.
Moe Shida led the Jets with 12 points.
The Jets had their only lead of the game at 1-0 on a free throw by Femme Sikuzani just under a minute into the game. TJC immediately brought the ball down court and Nadechka Laccen swished a 3-pointer. Shida tied it at 3-3.
Twenty-one seconds later Wills made a driving layup to spark at 13-0 run. Tia Morgan's 3-pointer made it 16-3 and the Jets scored on Abby Solway's 3-pointer.
Morgan gave the Apache Ladies the momentum again when she hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Jasmine Payne grabbed a rebound with four seconds showing. Payne quickly passed the ball to Morgan for the trey.
TJC took a 19-6 first quarter lead and eventually led 40-24 at halftime. Tyler's largest lead of the game was 36-13 in the second quater.
Once again the Tyler defense came through, just like in the Game 1 72-60 win over Walters State (Tennessee). TJC held SGT to 32% shooting (18-57) and 26% from 3-point (5-19).
The Apache Ladies shot 42% overall (28-66) and 43% from long distance (9-21).
TJC was 7 of 9 from the free throw line with SGT 12 of 16.
Also, the Apache Ladies out-rebounded the Jets, 48-32.
South Georgia Tech came into the game averaging 77.3 and allowing only 57.8.
Chipola won the 2015 national championship and Tyler won the title in 2000.
No. 11 Tyler JC 72, No. 6 South Georgia Tech 53
Tyler JC 19 21 11 21 — 72
South Georgia Tech 6 18 11 18 — 53
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 17; Nadechka Laccen, 7; Nala Hemingway, 9; Deborah Ogayemi, 12; Clara Rotich, 0; Veonce Powell, 16; Tia Morgan, 9; Daijah Torns, 0; Jasmine Payne, 2.
SOUTH GEORGIA TECH — Imani McNeal, 1; Maikya Simmons, 4; Abby Solway, 6; Veronica Charles, 7; Moe Sida, 12; Flore Ngasamputu, 0; Jaidyn Trevino, 3; Tena Ikidi, 8; Hope Butera, 1; Sarah Lwambo, 4; Kamya Hollingshed, 0; Femme Sikuzani, 7; Niya McGuire, 0.
THREE-POINT GOALS — TJC (9-21): Wills 1-3, Powell 4-9, Morgan 3-3, Laccen 1-3, Heminway 0-2, Payne 0-1. STG (5-19): McNeal 0-1, Solway 2-5, Charles 1-6, Shida 1-4, Trevino 1-2, Hollingshed 0-1.
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 59, No. 23 Independence (Mo.) 29
Game 5: No. 13 Georgia Highlands 65, No. 20 Southern Idaho 62
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 74, No. 12 Butler (Kan.) 67
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona 70, No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.) 63
Game 8: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska 63, No. 1 Jones (Miss.) 60
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 68, No. 8 Casper (Wyo.) 60
Game 11: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 72, No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 55
Game 12: No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) 88, No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 54
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 4 South Plains (Texas) 65, No. 13 Georgia Highlands 49
Game 14: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 67, No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 43
Game 15: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 71, No. 19 Eastern Arizona 68
Game 16: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 6 South Georgia Tech 53
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.), 1 p.m.
Game 18: No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas), 3 p.m.
Game 19: No. 5 Northwest Florida State vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 5 p.m.
Game 20: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Tyler (Texas), 7 p.m.
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 19, 4 p.m.
Game 22: Winner Game 18 vs. Winner Game 20, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 Games
Game 21: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 4 p.m.
NJCAA Division I Men’s
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 95, No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) 86
Game 2: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 96, No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) 91
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 71, No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.) 66
Game 4: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 89, No. 23 Southwest Tennessee 62
Game 5: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 86, No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) 68
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State 93, No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah) 89, OT
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 85, No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) 75
Game 8: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 79, No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) 66
Game 9: No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 80, No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 77
Game 10: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 134, No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 107
Game 11: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 77, No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 66
Game 12: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 95, No. 7 Odessa (Texas) 56
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 87, No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.) 75
Game 14: No. 5 South Plains (Texas) 91, No. 21 South Georgia State 80
Game 15: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 94, No. 3 Southern Idaho 82
Game 16: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.)
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) vs. No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.), noon
Game 18: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) vs. No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, 2 p.m.
Game 19: No. 12 Ranger (Texas) vs. No. 5 South Plains (Texas), 6 p.m.