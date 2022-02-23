Brutal weather conditions did not stop Alton Jones Jr. from advancing and joining his father in the championship round of the MLF Bass Pro Tour Toro Stage Two on Lake Fork Presented by Grundéns near Quitman.
The Waco resident and Baylor University graduate caught 12 bass on Wednesday weighing 52 pounds, 3 ounces to win the Knockout Round. The victory moves Jones into Championship Round, scheduled for Friday.
Jones edged Bass Pro Tour newcomer Dakota Ebare of Brookeland, who weighed in 12 bass totaling 48 pounds, 11 ounces to end the round in second.
Normally three 2½-hour periods, Wednesday’s Knockout Round was shortened to just two periods after a major cold front moved into Northeast Texas and brought strong winds, frigid temperatures and freezing rain. MLF officials made the decision to shorten the Knockout Round and, after input from the MLF Angler Advisory Board, postpone Thursday’s final-day Championship Round until Friday.
“The safety of our anglers and their families, our staff and our fans are priority number one,” Aaron Beshears, Bass Pro Tour Tournament Director, said. “After speaking with the entire team, including our pro anglers, we all feel that the best decision to be made for this event is to go ahead and postpone (Thursday) and finish it up on Friday.”
The final 10 anglers are now set, and competition will resume Friday morning with the Championship Round when weights are zeroed, and the angler that catches the most one-day weight will win the top prize of $100,000.
Another Texan, Jeff Sprague of Wills Point, joins Jones and Ebare in the championship final. Sprague finished eighth in the Knockout Round with seven bass totaling 28-4.
Others in the top eight were: 3, Zack Birge, Blanchard, Oklahoma, nine bass, 44-7; 4, Casey Ashley, Donalds, South Carolina, 10 bass, 43-8; 5, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama, eight bass, 37-11; 6, Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio, eight bass, 35-2; and 7, Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Michigan, six bass, 29-4.
They will be joined by earlier qualifiers — Group A: Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee; and Group B: Alton Jones Sr., Lorena.
Friday’s Championship Round will be the first Bass Pro Tour Championship Round appearances for Ebare, Floyd and VanDam, and will also mark the first time that both Alton Jones Sr., and Alton Jones Jr., will compete against each other on the final day.
“Going out today, I wasn’t that excited,” Jones Jr. said. “In my mind, I thought to even have a shot at making the Championship Round I’d have to get a couple of true Lake Fork giant bites. I ended up getting the ball rolling with a 4-pounder, then two casts later broke off a big one. Those bites keyed me in on a little something and gave me a hint as to a certain bait I should be throwing.”
The final 10 anglers competing in Friday’s Championship Round will launch at 7:30 a.m. from the Oak Ridge Marina, located at 2949 TX-154 in Quitman. The General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The six-day event, hosted by the Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County EDC, the Sabine River Authority and the Rains County Tourism Board, showcases 80 of the top professional bass-fishing anglers in the world competing for a purse of $805,000.