ATHENS — With injuries befelling his team, TJC basketball coach Mike Marquis could only suit up eight players for Saturday’s Region XIV contest at Trinity Valley.
Tyler fell behind early before rallying to get within two late in the game before eventually falling, 80-70, to the Cardinals on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
Marquis said “(TVCC) beating us to the loose balls, getting on the boards and our poor free throw shooting — a bad combination when you are trying to win a game on the road in the North zone.”
Tyler Junior College falls to 11-7 overall and 6-2 in Region XIV. Trinity Valley improves to 9-7 and 4-3.
TJC was 15 of 28 at the charity stripe while the Cardinals were 10 of 17.
Tyler fell behind 12-2 to start the game and trailed 42-39 at halftime.
After a 3-pointer and a fast-break bucket by Corey Camper (assist from Isaac Aguiar), the Apaches pulled within 71-69 with 3:41 on the clock. Twice TJC had a change to tie or take the lead, but could not convert.
The Cards outscored Tyler 9-1 to finish the game.
Camper led TJC with 19 points, followed by Chris Okeke (18) and Ashton Howard (10). Others scoring for Tyler were Taevon Anderson (9), Taban Bullen (6), Sean Franklin (4) and Aguiar (4).
MJ Leslie led TVCC with 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Quevian Adger and Jakevion Buckley were next at 20 and 18, respectively. Also scoring for the Cardinals were Brownsboro’s Tylor Johnson (9), Issakha Niang (6). Ethan Austin (5) and Jalen Butler (1).
The Cardinals hit 12 3-pointers to the Apaches’ five.
Marquis said overall he was proud how each time out someone steps for the Apaches with leading scorer Jestin Porter out for the season. Parker Grant was also sidelined with an ankle injury.
TJC plays host to Angelina at 7 p.m. Monday, while TVCC is slated to visit Panola at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In other men’s games on Saturday: Navarro shocked No. 2 Kilgore, 65-64; Panola defeated Paris, 82-73; Lamar State-Port Arthur won over Jacksonville, 83-68; Angelina topped Coastal Bend, 84-66; and Blinn downed Victoria, 84-63.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS