ARLINGTON — In the home of America’s team, more than 77,000 fans were inside AT&T Stadium on Saturday night for the first night of WrestleMania 38.
A night that started with the always entertaining entrance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs with Pat McAfee — former NFL punter and current WWE announcer — doing his signature dance on the announce desk and ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin, had many moments in between.
Austin, who graduated from Edna High School before going to Wharton County Junior College and the University of North Texas, ended the night by being a guest on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show.” That turned into an impromptu no holds barred match with Owens.
It was Austin’s first match since 2003. After the match went into the crowd and up the ramp, it eventually returned to the ring, where Austin delivered his signature Stone Cold Stunner and picked up the victory.
The post-match celebration included several beers, which Austin also enjoyed during the match, another Stone Cold Stunner to Owens and a Stone Cold Stunner to announcer Byron Saxton, who Austin invited into the ring to share some beverages.
Austin then stood in the ring with his brother as the night came to an official close. Austin later came back out for one more quick drive on his ATV.
One of the top matches of the night went to Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
Belair, a former track star at the University of Tennessee who also attended the University of South Carolina and Texas A&M University, entered to the playing of the Texas Southern University. Belair won the match to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
The following match had the moment of the night as Cody Rhodes — son of the late Dusty Rhodes, a WWE Hall of Famer — returned to the WWE after six years.
Rhodes helped start All Elite Wrestling, which began in 2019. Rhodes left AEW in February and returned to the WWE on Sunday as the mystery opponent of Seth Freakin’ Rollins to a large ovation from the crowd.
In a back-and-forth match, Rhodes delivered his signature move Cross Rhodes twice before paying homage to his father. Rhodes then delivered one more Cross Rhodes to pick up the victory.
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, who played in the NFL and is a host of American Ninja Warrior, was in attendance on the front row on Saturday.
Also on Saturday:
The Usos defeated Nakamura and Boogs to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.
Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin, who had a brief stint in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.
The Miz and Logan Paul — a YouTube star who has also dabbled in boxing — defeated Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik.
The Hall of Fame class from Friday night was introduced, led by the Undertaker (Mark Callaway), who played basketball at Angelina College in Lufkin.
Charlotte Flair — daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair — defeating former UFC star and Olympian Ronda Rousey to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
While Saturday night provided an action-packed night, WrestleMania isn’t over just yet. The event will continue on Sunday night with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar set to square off in the main event.