Edgewood head football coach Kevin Bachtel is headed to the collegiate level, according to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Stepp reported on Wednesday night that Bachtel will be the defensive coordinator at Howard Payne University.
Howard Payne is located in Brownwood, where Bachtel is originally from. The head coach of the Yellowjackets is Jason Bachtel, Kevin’s brother.
Jason Bachtel is in his first season as the Howard Payne head coach, leading the Yellowjackets to a 2-3 record. Jason was the offensive coordinator at Argyle in the fall, where he was a part of the Eagles’ 16-0 season and state championship win over Lindale.
Now, Kevin will join the staff after spending the past four seasons as the head coach at Edgewood. Edgewood reached the playoffs in every season under Bachtel, going 31-14 in that span.
Edgewood went 6-5 in 2020.
The Bulldogs have been to the postseason in nine consecutive seasons overall.