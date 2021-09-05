Tuesday, Sept. 7
Tyler at Lindale, 5:30 p.m.
All Saints at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Longview, 6 p.m.
Sabine at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Van at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
Quitman at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at Gladewater, 5:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at New Diana, 6 p.m.
Simms James Bowie at Daingerfield, 5:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at North Lamar, 6:30 p.m.
Troup at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Garrison at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
San Augustine at Leverett's Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Arp at Hawkins, 5 p.m.
Henderson Full Armor at Union Hill, 5 p.m.
Longview St. Mary’s at Longview Trinity School, 6 p.m.
ET Homeschool at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.