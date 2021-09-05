09022021_tmt_sports_whitehouse_tourn_16.jpg
Canton huddles during the Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Tyler at Lindale, 5:30 p.m.

All Saints at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Longview, 6 p.m.

Sabine at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Van at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Quitman at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Gladewater, 5:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at New Diana, 6 p.m.

Simms James Bowie at Daingerfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at North Lamar, 6:30 p.m.

Troup at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Garrison at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

San Augustine at Leverett's Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Arp at Hawkins, 5 p.m.

Henderson Full Armor at Union Hill, 5 p.m.

Longview St. Mary’s at Longview Trinity School, 6 p.m.

ET Homeschool at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.

 
 

