LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jessica Dimsdle
District: 16-4A (Longview Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 28-15
Top returning players: Shelbi Steen (441 kills, 40 blocks, 137 assists, 122 digs) … Kalaya Pierce (404 assists, 81 digs) … Skylar Wyllie (187 kills, 123 blocks) … Liz Hutchens (86 kills, 34 blocks) … Chelynn Palmer … Marleigh Thurman (116 digs) … Alondra Romero (35 kills) … Brenley Philen (62 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Ellie Watkins … Darby Woodrum
Did you know?: Steen was the district’s top hitter a year ago in a Class 5A district … Dimsdle is 134-68 in five seasons at Lindale. She’s also coached at Frisco Heritage and McKinney … Assistant coaches for the Lady Eagles are Meredith Grant, Becky Daughtry, Brenna Thompson and Kamryn Pilkinton.
BULLARD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Cristy O’Bannon
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 40-7
Top returning players: Libby Eitel (762 assists, 235 digs, 39 aces) … Kelli Richmond (365 kills, 357 digs, 60 aces, 57 blocks) … Claire Cannon (281 digs) … Korleigh duBose (229 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Olivia Anderson … Emily Bochow
Did you know: This will be O’Bannon’s sixth year at Bullard. She coached at All Saints from 2000-11 and was an assistant coach at UT Tyler from 2012-14. O’Bannon is 345-146 overall and 138-61 at Bullard … Assistant coaches for Bullard are Mallory Simmons and Tiffany Cooksey.
LONGIVEW SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 20-23
Top returning players: Sam Schott (451 digs, 95 percent server, 46 aces) … Molly Seale
Newcomers to watch: Carolann Bowles
You can count on: “Hardworking players who never give up.” — Harbison
Needs work: “Making fewer errors.” — Harbison
Did you know?: Spring Hill improved from five wins (5-25) to 20 wins in Harbison’s first season … Harbison has a career coaching record of 207-144
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 16-4A (Longview Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 20-13
Top returning players: Miah Thomas (196 kills, 56 blocks, 20 aces) … Alexis Anderson … Aviana McIntyre … Ashton Vallery … Skye Coton
Newcomers to watch: Shadestiny Chism … Keydriana Roy
You can count on: “Miah Thomas’ leadership and diehard competitive spirit, and I have confidence in the team’s ability to dig deep and always fight.” — Harris
Did you know?: Harris has a career coaching record of 360-289
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Cal Goss
District: 16-4A (Longview Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 22-20
Top returning players: Analena Tavo (308 kills, 302 digs, 42 blocks, 26 aces) … Cora Jimerson (793 assists, 222 digs, 26 aces) … Taylor Helton (132 blocks, 75 kills)
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Lybrand … Mia McNew … Ty’Esha Moseley … MicahAnne Castles
You can count on: “We will be all over the floor. We have competition at almost every single position, so we will be going all out at all times.” — Goss
Needs work: “Defense. We lost four seniors that played all the way around, so we have some passing shoes to fill.” — Goss
Did you know?: Goss, starting his seventh season as a coach, has never had a losing season
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Judith Harris
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, Texarkana Pleasant Grove)
2019 record: 19-17
Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (192 kills, 21 aces, 156 blocks, 249 digs) … Madyson Tate (148 kills, 79 blocks, 19 digs) … Karsyn Lindsey (82 digs, 19 aces, 6 kills, 333 assists) … Aaleya Morton (531 digs, 6 kills, 35 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Kiersten Waller … Karlye Johnston … Raevan Harris … Jaycee Harris)
You can count on: “The Lady Buckeyes will be relentless in their pursuit of perfection. We will stand united as one family at all levels, and we will pride ourselves on our discipline on and off the court.” — Harris
Needs work: “There will be a transition period under a new head ocach, and during this period we are going to have to focus on our defense. We must improve our ability to control the speed of the game and make our opponents compete at a pace they are not used to.” — Harris
Did you know?: Gilmer will be breaking in a new high school this year
TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Amy Collvins
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau)
2019 record: 21-19
Top returning players: Katie Ferguson (371 kills, 451 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Macy Young … Ella Nichols … Harleigh O’Neal
Did you know?: Ferguson was the top setter in the district a year ago and was named a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star alternate
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Dawn Stewart
District: 17-4A (Center, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2019 record: 41-5
Top returning players: Faith Kruebbe (256 kills, 258 digs, 58 blocks, 43 aces, 31 assists) … Makhai Lewis (105 kills, 78 blocks) … Sadie Smith (245 assists, 79 digs, 12 aces) … Caroline Baldree (28 kills, 17 digs) … Marissa Harrison
Newcomers to watch: Kaliyah Timmons … Erin Dodge … Jaycee Page … Jakyra Roberts … Mara Hodges
You can count on: “Working hard and lots of energy and excitement.” — Stewart
Needs work: “Finding our identity and learning each other.” — Stewart
Did you know?: Last year’s total of 41 wins set a school record for volleyball at Carthage … Kruebbe was the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year in 2019
RUSK
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Billie Walley
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Jasper, Palestine)
Top returning players: Kaycee Johnson … Emi Etheridge
Newcomers to watch: Jazz Blankenship … Kara Wofford
Did you know?: Rusk has six returning players from a year ago
CANTON
Mascot: Eaglettes
Coach: Autumn Loyd
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019 record: 31-12
Top returning players: Rockie Collier … Kayden Prox … Madelyn Dunn
Newcomers to watch: Maddie Wilson … Peyton Behrand
You can count on: “These girls play with grit and passion until the very last point.Their ambition and drive sets the tone on the court.” — Loyd
Needs work: “Just working out the minor kinks.” – Loyd
VAN
Mascot: Lady Vandals
Coach: Ashton Carpenter
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point)
2019 record: 32-14
Top returning players: Skylar Savage (344 kills, 149 blocks … Kennedy Dunn (585 digs, 26 assists, 23 aces) … Avari McCain (294 kills, 121 digs) … Bella Thompson (439 assists, 140 digs, 18 aces)
Did you know?: Carpenter is 83-39 in three years at Van. She was previously the head softball coach at Spring Hill and Quitman … Andee Poteet and Haleigh Moore are the assistant coaches for Van.
— Jack Stallard and Brandon Ogden