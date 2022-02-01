National Signing Day is here.
While the addition of an early National Signing Day in December has taken away some from the February event, there will still be several student-athletes cementing their decisions for their collegiate futures on Wednesday.
Gladewater four-star wide receiver DJ Allen — the No. 28 receiver nationally by 247Sports — kicked off the festivities on Tuesday afternoon by announcing his commitment to TCU on Twitter.
Allen committed to TCU on Aug. 13, 2021, but after the Horned Frogs’ coaching change, Allen decommitted on Nov. 11.
Allen received an offer from Florida on Dec. 30, and he visited Gainesville on Friday. But ultimately, Allen decided TCU was the place for him.
Allen, who is set to sign at 9:15 a.m., will be one of many East Texas student-athletes signing on Wednesday.
Tyler Legacy will start the day at 7:30 a.m. with offensive lineman Donavan Jordan signing with Lamar University.
Legacy will have another signing at 3:30 p.m. as soccer player Colleen Gilliland will sign with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Tyler High will have its signings at 10 a.m. Ka’Darius Tave will play football at Kilgore College, and other Lions are also expected to sign.
Three Bullard ISD students will sign with Division I programs at 10:25 a.m. Kade Verden will play football for Lamar University. Jaden Jeter will play soccer at Nicholls State University. Kaylee Paul is going to play softball for Stephen F. Austin State University.
Chapel Hill will have multiple football players signing at 10:30 a.m. Solomon Macfoy is going to Midwestern State University. JK Davis is going to Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Izaya Brooks is going to the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. Devin Howland, Ladainian Mosley and Brack Dyer are all going to East Texas Baptist University. JaTavion Watson will also likely sign but has not announced the school.
Lindale’s Isaac Pollard will sign at 2:45 p.m. to play football at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
At 11:45 a.m., West Rusk defensive end Torami Dixon, who has offers from Army, Houston Baptist, Nevada, Northwestern State and UTSA, will sign with Tyler Junior College.
Brownsboro will have one signing at 9:20 a.m. as softball player Emma Barrentine will play for Hendrix College.
Van will have two football players sign at 10:15 a.m. KD Erskine is going to Trinity Valley, and Reed Johnson is signing with Howard Payne University.
Rusk will have two students sign at 10 a.m. Receiver Heston Kelly will play football at Stephen F. Austin. Kaycee Johnson is going to play volleyball for Hill College.
Canton will have a signing at 7:50 a.m. Offensive lineman Preston Yarber will play football at Lamar.
Kilgore will have at least three students sign at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Alex Chaves is going to Missouri Southern University, Chris McGhee to Southern Nazarene University and Jermaine Roney to Fort Hays State University.
Jacksonville will have its signing ceremony at 9 a.m.