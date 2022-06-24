The FC Dallas ETX 07 Girls Premier soccer team is competing in the Southern Regional Championship Tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The tournament began on Friday and continues through June 30.
The team is coached by Jeremey Bernard. The players are from throughout East Texas.
Team members and the school they attend are: Bullard — Paige Barrett, Niyah Gee, Rylie Graul, Ramzee Matejka; Jacksonville — Lauren Wade; Tyler Legacy — Sydney Allen, Cielo Garcia; Longview — Gabi Acevedo; Lindale — Ana Gabby Saboia; White Oak — Addison Milligan; Whitehouse — Izabella Benson; Hallsville — Isabella Anguiano; Henderson — Anna Kate Mansinger; and Brownsboro — Zoey Hinton.
On Friday, the East Texas team scored a 2-0 win over Chattanooga (Tennessee) Red Wolves in the A&B Bracket.
The team plays in the Lake Highlands Classic League, Division I, where they tied for first place this season. They earned a spot to compete in regionals after placing second in the state finals earlier this year.