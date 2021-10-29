High School Football: Week 10
(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted. All games and times subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 29
District 10-6A
Dallas Skyline 24, North Mesquite 6
District 7-5A Division I
McKinney North 37, Longview 35
Paris 35, Wylie East 14
District 9-2A Division I
Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12
---
Friday, Oct. 30
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14, 3rd
Rockwall 31, Mesquite 6, 3rd
District 7-5A Division I
Tyler 20, Sherman 0, 2nd
Dallas Highland Park 16, West Mesquite 6, 2nd
TAPPS Division II District 2
Bullard Brook Hill 16, Tyler Grace Community 0, 2nd
McKinney Christian at Dallas Bishop Dunne
Dallas Christian, bye
TAPPS Division III District 2
Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Waco Reicher at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m.
Dallas Shelton, bye
District 8-5A Division I
Lufkin 21, Conroe Caney Creek 7, 2nd
College Station 35, Waller 0, 2nd
Magnolia West 21, New Caney 14, 2nd
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse 14, Jacksonville 0, 2nd
Texas High 14, Nacogdoches 14, 2nd
Mount Pleasant 21, Pine Tree 7, 2nd
Hallsville 14, Marshall 10, 2nd
District 9-4A Division I
Lindale 43, Palestine 8, 2nd
Kilgore 21, Athens 7, 2nd
Mabank 14, Henderson 7, 2nd
Chapel Hill, bye
District 6-4A Division II
Sunnyvale 7, Wills Point 0, 1st
Caddo Mills 21, Quinlan Ford 13, 2nd
Nevada Community 7, Farmersville 0, 1st
District 7-4A Division II
Bullard 14, Mexia 7, 2nd
Canton 20, Van 20, 2nd
Brownsboro, bye
District 8-4A Division II
Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Pittsburg 7, Spring Hill 0, 1st
Gilmer 28, Paris North Lamar 0, 2nd
District 10-4A Division II
Rusk at Shepherd
Jasper 7, Center 0, 1st
Carthage 27, Madisonville 0, 2nd
District 5-3A Division I
Mount Vernon at Pottsboro
Mineola at Emory Rains
Winnsboro at Commerce
Bonham at Howe
District 6-3A Division I
Tatum 14, White Oak 0, 1st
Gladewater 7, Sabine 0, 1st
New Boston 7, Jefferson 0, 1st
Atlanta, bye
District 8-3A Division I
Groesbeck 14, Teague 0, 2nd
Malakoff 21, Kemp 0, 2nd
Fairfield 7, Eustace 0, 1st
District 9-3A Division I
Palestine Westwood 38, Trinity 0, 2nd
Elkhart 8, Huntington 0, 1st
Coldspring-Oakhurst 13, Crockett 0, 1st
Diboll, bye
District 7-3A Division II
Rice at Scurry-Rosser
Corsicana Mildred at Edgewood
Dallas Gateway at Blooming Grove
District 9-3A Division II
Harmony at Arp
Quitman at Troup
Grand Saline 7, West Rusk 0, 1st
Winona, bye
District 10-3A Division II
Omaha Paul Hewitt 8, Prairiland 0, 1st
Daingerfield 6, Hooks 0, 1st
Paris Chisum at De Kalb
Redwater, bye
District 11-3A Division II
Waskom 14, Elysian Fields 6, 2nd
New Diana 17, Ore City 7, 2nd
Hughes Springs 20, Harleton 0, 2nd
Queen City, bye
District 6-2A Division I
Celeste 14, Wolfe City 7, 2nd
Cooper 24, Como-Pickton 6, 2nd
Honey Grove 13, Alba-Golden 6, 2nd
Bogata Rivercrest, bye
District 8-2A Division I
Cayuga at Italy
Dawson at Marlin
Axtell at Kerens
District 9-2A Division I
Beckville 8, Big Sandy 0, 1st
Union Grove at Carlisle
Hawkins, bye
District 10-2A Division I
Timpson at Joaquin
San Augustine at Shelbyville
Garrison, bye
District 11-2A Division I
Groveton at Alto, 7 p.m.
Centerville at Normangee, 7 p.m.
Grapeland at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.
District 11-2A Division II
Mount Enterprise 8, Colmesneil 0, 1st
Lovelady 16, Cushing 0, 1st
Tenaha 42, Overton 0, Final
---
Saturday, Oct. 30
District 8-5A Division I
Magnolia at New Caney Porter, 2 p.m.
TAPPS Division II District 2
Tyler All Saints at Tyler Bishop Gorman, noon