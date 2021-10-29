Bishop Gorman High School
Buy Now

Bishop Gorman will host All Saints at noon Saturday.

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

High School Football: Week 10

(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted. All games and times subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 29 

District 10-6A

Dallas Skyline 24, North Mesquite 6

District 7-5A Division I

McKinney North 37, Longview 35

Paris 35, Wylie East 14

District 9-2A Division I

Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12

---

Friday, Oct. 30

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14, 3rd

Rockwall 31, Mesquite 6, 3rd

District 7-5A Division I

Tyler 20, Sherman 0, 2nd

Dallas Highland Park 16, West Mesquite 6, 2nd

TAPPS Division II District 2

Bullard Brook Hill 16, Tyler Grace Community 0, 2nd

McKinney Christian at Dallas Bishop Dunne

Dallas Christian, bye

TAPPS Division III District 2

Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Waco Reicher at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m.

Dallas Shelton, bye

District 8-5A Division I

Lufkin 21, Conroe Caney Creek 7, 2nd

College Station 35, Waller 0, 2nd

Magnolia West 21, New Caney 14, 2nd

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse 14, Jacksonville 0, 2nd 

Texas High 14, Nacogdoches 14, 2nd

Mount Pleasant 21, Pine Tree 7, 2nd

Hallsville 14, Marshall 10, 2nd

District 9-4A Division I

Lindale 43, Palestine 8, 2nd

Kilgore 21, Athens 7, 2nd

Mabank 14, Henderson 7, 2nd

Chapel Hill, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Sunnyvale 7, Wills Point 0, 1st

Caddo Mills 21, Quinlan Ford 13, 2nd

Nevada Community 7, Farmersville 0, 1st

District 7-4A Division II

Bullard 14, Mexia 7, 2nd

Canton 20, Van 20, 2nd

Brownsboro, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Pittsburg 7, Spring Hill 0, 1st

Gilmer 28, Paris North Lamar 0, 2nd

District 10-4A Division II

Rusk at Shepherd

Jasper 7, Center 0, 1st

Carthage 27, Madisonville 0, 2nd

District 5-3A Division I

Mount Vernon at Pottsboro

Mineola at Emory Rains

Winnsboro at Commerce

Bonham at Howe

District 6-3A Division I

Tatum 14, White Oak 0, 1st

Gladewater 7, Sabine 0, 1st

New Boston 7, Jefferson 0, 1st

Atlanta, bye

District 8-3A Division I

Groesbeck 14, Teague 0, 2nd

Malakoff 21, Kemp 0, 2nd

Fairfield 7, Eustace 0, 1st

District 9-3A Division I

Palestine Westwood 38, Trinity 0, 2nd

Elkhart 8, Huntington 0, 1st

Coldspring-Oakhurst 13, Crockett 0, 1st

Diboll, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Rice at Scurry-Rosser

Corsicana Mildred at Edgewood

Dallas Gateway at Blooming Grove

District 9-3A Division II

Harmony at Arp

Quitman at Troup

Grand Saline 7, West Rusk 0, 1st

Winona, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Omaha Paul Hewitt 8, Prairiland 0, 1st 

Daingerfield 6, Hooks 0, 1st

Paris Chisum at De Kalb

Redwater, bye

District 11-3A Division II

Waskom 14, Elysian Fields 6, 2nd

New Diana 17, Ore City 7, 2nd

Hughes Springs 20, Harleton 0, 2nd

Queen City, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Celeste 14, Wolfe City 7, 2nd

Cooper 24, Como-Pickton 6, 2nd

Honey Grove 13, Alba-Golden 6, 2nd

Bogata Rivercrest, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Cayuga at Italy

Dawson at Marlin

Axtell at Kerens

District 9-2A Division I

Beckville 8, Big Sandy 0, 1st

Union Grove at Carlisle

Hawkins, bye

District 10-2A Division I

Timpson at Joaquin

San Augustine at Shelbyville

Garrison, bye

District 11-2A Division I

Groveton at Alto, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Normangee, 7 p.m.

Grapeland at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.

District 11-2A Division II

Mount Enterprise 8, Colmesneil 0, 1st

Lovelady 16, Cushing 0, 1st

Tenaha 42, Overton 0, Final

---

Saturday, Oct. 30

District 8-5A Division I

Magnolia at New Caney Porter, 2 p.m.

TAPPS Division II District 2

Tyler All Saints at Tyler Bishop Gorman, noon

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags