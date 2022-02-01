Two of the hot-button topics surrounding professional baseball right now are the MLB lockout and the recent announcement of the 2022 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Nine professional baseball players — most with East Texas ties — were at APEC on Monday in Tyler and briefly touched on these issues while getting in their offseason workouts.
At APEC on Monday were Brook Hill’s A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Whitehouse’s Josh Tomlin (free agent), Central Heights’ Grayson Rodriguez (Baltimore Orioles), Central Heights’ Duke Ellis (Chicago White Sox), Hawkins’ Derek Craft (New York Yankees), Chuckie Robinson (Cincinnati Reds), Nacogdoches’ Dakota Phillips (Evansville Otters, independent), Gilmer’s Zak Jordan (Garden City, independent) and Nacogdoches’ Michael Slaten (Sioux City, independent). Tyler’s Parker Bates (Kansas City Royals) and Hudson’s Riley Smith (Arizona Diamondbacks) both work out at APEC in the offseason but were unable to be there on Monday.
Regarding his thoughts on the lockout, Tomlin, a 12-year MLB veteran, had a quick response.
“I have several thoughts on the lockout,” Tomlin said, “but right now, it’s just one of those hurry up and wait situations like a rain delay. It kind of stinks from a fan perspective. It’s not an ideal situation for fans and for players, as well. It’s a negotiation tactic that owners have been pulling for years. Hopefully they will find a solution so we can come out of this sooner rather than later and get baseball back going.”
While currently a free agent, Tomlin was a member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves this past season. Also on the Braves was Minter, who made three pitching appearances in the World Series.
“Like I keep telling everyone, the No. 1 goal is to get on the field, to start the season on time and get to spring training on time,” Minter said. “At the same time, you have to stay ready.”
For minor leaguers like Craft, the lockout doesn’t have a direct effect at the moment.
“That’s one of the benefits of being a minor leaguer,” Craft said, “which there’s not many, is not actually having to worry about all of this that’s going on with the MLB players union and the owners. I get the benefit of kind of being able to block that out and just working on getting better every day.”
As for the Hall of Fame, Craft and Minter had brief comments.
“To be honest, I missed it,” Craft said. “I was working with the high school basketball team in Hawkins (where his father, Mike, is the head coach), and I didn’t even know the announcement came out until some of the players at the high school started asking me my thoughts. Congratulations to the guys that made it. I know there was a little bit of controversy over the guys that didn’t make it, but I know they all had great careers regardless of the storylines surrounding some of them. But congratulations to those guys. I looked up to a lot of those players.”
“David Ortiz, he means so much to baseball, on and off of the field,” Minter said. “I guess there’s only so much I can say. I feel like the voting system needs to change a bit, but at the same time, to be in the Hall of Fame, it has to be earned, it’s not given. I wish some of the guys would have gotten in, but at the same time, you have to accept the results of the Hall of Fame voting. I grew up watching those guys. They were your heroes. It’s heartbreaking because some of those guys don’t get in the Hall of Fame, and you feel like those were Hall of Famers in your eyes growing up. But like I said, it’s earned, and you have to earn it. It’s truly a special group of players.”
Craft just finished his fourth year in the minor leagues, finishing with a 3.68 ERA and 57 strikeouts in stops at Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.
“Not sure where I’m going to end up this year,” Craft said. “It’s one of those things where I really can’t control it. I’ve just got to focus on what I can control, which is myself and getting better every day. Wherever they end up putting me this year, I’m just going to perform the best of my ability and see how far I can go.”
Another player who just completed his fourth year of professional baseball is Rodriguez, who is ranked as MLB’s No. 1 pitching prospect and No. 8 prospect overall.
“It’s definitely a big accomplishment, but I try not to focus on those awards or accolades or whatever you might call them, but ultimately just my path to the big leagues,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously the goal is to start the season in the big leagues, but if not there, I will probably be in Triple-A.”
Rodriguez was 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 161 strikeouts in stops at High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie.
Ellis — Rodriguez’s former high school teammate and the son of Bullard head baseball coach Robert Ellis — just finished up his first season of professional baseball at High-A. He ended with a .200 average, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
“For me, this year was kind of a grind,” Ellis said. “I was hurt for eight weeks at the end of the season. That was a big learning curve for me. I really had to take care of my body throughout the year. If I could do that, I’ll have a full year and it’ll be good.”
———
Las Vegas Raiders safety and 2019 Tyler Best Preps speaker Kavon Frazier was also there on Monday as his company recently bought in as a partner with APEC.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Frazier said. “It’s special to be a part of the APEC family.”