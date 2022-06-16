East Texas Hoops hosts basketball tournaments each weekend at different gyms across East Texas and Oklahoma.
On Saturday, they will be hosting a tournament at Tyler Legacy High School and Moore Middle School.
The varsity boys division will play at Tyler Legacy High School. Brownsboro and East Texas Prospects will tip off the action at 8 a.m. Rose City Warriors Tucker will take on Black Swan Elite at 8:50 a.m. Rose City Warriors LV will face the winner of the first game at 9:40 a.m. There will also be a winners bracket game at 11:20 a.m., and the championship will be at 4:20 p.m.
The varsity girls division will also be at Tyler Legacy High School on the main court. The schedule is Cayuga Ladyjacts vs. Etx Force, 12:10 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Elite, 1 p.m.; Etx Force vs. Tyler Legacy, 2:40 p.m.; Elite vs. Cayuga Ladycats, 3:30 p.m.; Etx Force vs. Elite, 5:10 p.m.; and Cayuga Ladycats vs. Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
The seventh/eighth grade boys division will play at Moore Middle School. The schedule is Legacy Elite vs. Rose City Warriors, 8 a.m.; Lindale Eagles vs. Louisiana Phenom, 8:50 a.m.; Rose City Warriors vs. Lindale Eagles, 9:40 a.m.; Louisiana Phenom vs. Legacy Elite, 10:30 a.m.; Rose City Warriors vs. Louisiana Phenom, 12:10 p.m.; and Legacy Elite vs. Lindale Eagles, 1:50 p.m.
The seventh/eighth grade girls division will play at the Tyler Legacy High School auxiliary gyms. The schedule is ET Elite Spurs White vs. ETX Storm, 9:40 a.m.; Rose City vs. Etx Select, 9:40 a.m.; Etx Select vs. ET Elite Spurs White, 12:10 p.m.; ETX Storm vs. Rose City, 12:10 p.m.; Rose City vs. ET Elite Spurs White, 1:50 p.m.; and ETX Storm vs. Etx Select, 1:50 p.m.
The fifth/sixth grade boys division will play at Moore Middle School. The schedule is East Texas Wolves vs. Cayuga Jr. Wildcats, 11:20 a.m.; Van Vandals vs. Rose City Warriors, 1 p.m.; Cayuga Jr. Wildcats vs. Van Vandals, 2:40 p.m.; Rose City Warriors vs. East Texas Wolves, 3:30 p.m.; Cayuga Jr. Wildcats vs. Rose City Warriors, 4:20 p.m.; and Van Vandals vs. East Texas Wolves, 5:10 p.m.
The fifth/sixth grade girls division will play at the Tyler Legacy High School auxiliary gyms. It will be a bracket, and the first-round schedule is Bullard vs. Lady Lions, 8 a.m.; The Aces vs. Future LP 6th, 8:50 a.m.; Tyler Fever vs. Dub Nation 5/6, 8 a.m.; and Savage Storm vs. Rose City Lady Warriors, 8:50 a.m. East Texas intensity will play in a winner’s bracket game at 10:30 a.m. The championship is at 4:20 p.m.
There will be two games in the third/fourth grade boys division, both at Moore Middle School. East Texas Shooting Stars and Rose City Warriors will face off twice — at 11:20 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The third/fourth grade girls division is bracket play at Moore Middle School. The first-round schedule is Lady Ballers vs. Dub Nation Red, 8 a.m.; Rose City Lady Warriors vs. Lady Cards, 8:50 a.m.; and Gilmer Lady Bucks vs. Texas Threat 2030, 9:40 a.m. The championship is at 6:50 p.m.
There are also tournaments in Forney and Idabel, Oklahoma, this weekend.