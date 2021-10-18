Eli Holt, MaKavion Potts, Derrick McFall and KaDarius Tave, Tyler: Holt completed 12 of 16 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and a TD in the Lions’ 48-10 win over Wylie East. Potts caught four passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. McFall returned a punt 84 yards for a TD and had three carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Tave had five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Jamarion Miller, Aaron Sears and Jett Stanger, Tyler Legacy: Miller rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, caught three passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns as Legacy took a 49-27 win over Mesquite Horn. Sears carried seven times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and had six tackles on defense. Stanger had 11 tackles, two quarterback pressures and one pass breakup.
Jermany Walker, Palestine: Walker rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ win over Henderson.
Jase Melton, Bryan Elizalde and Payton Butterfield, Grand Saline: Melton completed 6 of 9 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards and two scores in the Indians’ win over Quitman. Elizalde had 11 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, and Butterfield finished with 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Josh Green and Erik Brody, Whitehouse: Green rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown and threw for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ loss to Marshall. Green also had five tackles on defense. Brody had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Kevin Pierce, Bracey Cover, Kaden Mahoney, Charles Boyd, John Barton, Logan Womack and Tanner Keys, Troup: Pierce carried the ball 23 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Cover in a win over Harmony. Cover had three catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Mahoney had 17 tackles. Boyd and Barton each had 13 tackles. Womack had 12 tackles. Keys had 11 tackles. Barton and Keys each intercepted a pass. Womack had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Owen McCown, Rusk: McCown was 15 of 27 for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 27 yards and a touchdown in a win over Madisonville.
Taylor Tatum, Jordan Allen, Devean Isaac and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Tatum carried 13 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ 56-14 win over Sherman. Allen completed 8 of 10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac recorded 11 tackles, and Rougely had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Jace Moseley and Joel Ontiveros, Hallsville: Moseley completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 49 yards and a TD in the Bobcats’ win over Mount Pleasant. Ontiveros kicked field goals of 34 and 22 yards.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis carried 37 times for 291 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 69 yards and a TD in the Mavericks’ win over Whitehouse.
Davin Rider and Kendall Dunn, Kilgore: Rider carried 31 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns and caught one pass for 19 yards in a win over Chapel Hill. Dunn recorded 10 tackles.
Demetrius Brisbon, Deuce McGregor Brack Dyer, Daniel Waddleton and Adolfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill: Brisbon, a freshman, was 11 of 22 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and he had eight carries for 91 yards in a loss to Kilgore. McGregor had eight receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Dyer had t6 tackles, and Waddleton had 12 tackles. Tamayo was 2 of 4 on fields goals with a long of 37 yards, was 2 of 2 on extra points, had four kickoffs for an average of 48 yards with a long of 60 yards and punted twice for 59 yards.
Brandon Tennison and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 13 of 19 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a TD in a win over Pittsburg. Haynes rushed for 76 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 53 yards and a score.
Brayden Bolton and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton completed 4 of 4 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 18 carries in the Pirates’ loss to Gilmer. Bates racked up 12 tackles and a forced fumble.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige and Daylon Branham, Sabine: Burns carried 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns and completed 9 of 18 passes for 225 yards and two scores in the Cardinals’ win over White Oak. Willige carried 18 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and added 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Branham recorded 14 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw three touchdown passes and sealed the win late with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 30-20 win over Atlanta.
Andon Mata, Will Jackson and Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk: Mata completed 19 of 25 passes for 347 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in the Raiders’ 62-0 win over Winona. Jackson caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores, and Edwards recorded 11 tackles and three tackles for loss.
D.J. Feaster, Tesean Hamilton, Cole Watson and Jayvis Jones, Waskom: Feaster carried just five times but rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 77-14 win over Queen City. Hamilton picked up 128 yards and scored four times on 14 carries. Watson rushed for 30 yards and completed 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Jones caught three passes for 35 yards and two TDS.
Grayson Hearon and Bracy Cover, Troup: Hearon hit on 6 of 19 passing attempts for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown late for Troup in a win over previously unbeaten Harmony. Cover had three catches for 125 yards a TD.
Evan Webber, Weston Seahorn Andrew Mullins, Harmony: Webber led the Eagles with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts in a loss to Troup. Seahorn had an interception for the Eagles, along with six tackles and a pass breakup. Mullins had eight tackles.
Sam Dusek, Rylie Redden, Holden Hodges, Grayson Thompson and Dalton Morgan, White Oak: Dusek had 14 tackles, Redden 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Hodges six tackles and an interception and Thompson four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a loss to Sabine. Morgan caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Tabor Childs and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Childs carried 29 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns and Johnson had 11 carries for 119 yards and a TD in the Wildcats’ 19-13 win over Ore City. Childs also had eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three QB pressures and a forced fumble on defense.
Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Hampton scored on a 40-yard run and returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win over Redwater.
Jeremy Kyle, Brett Byrd and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Kyle passed for 130 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards in a loss to Harleton. Byrd carried 20 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles, and Nigreville caught four passes for 95 yards and a a TD to go along with nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
J’Koby Williams, Ryan Harris, Will Bogs and Matt Barr, Beckville: Williams carried seven times for 75 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 55 yards and a TD, returned three punts for 71 yards, returned a kickoff 12 yards and added six tackles on defense in a 63-12 win over Linden-Kildare. Harris passed for 90 yards and four touchdowns, caught a 21-yard pass, rushed for 63 yards and a TD and added 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in three quarters. Bogs rushed for 125 yards on eight carries, and Barr caught a pair of TD passes.
Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: Torres carried 18 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns, completed 4 of 4 passes for 116 yards and a TD, caught one pass for 13 yards and added a trio of two-point conversions in the Hawks’ 36-14 win over Frankston.
Blake Moore, Adam Hanson, Harlee Kirbis and Cooper Vestal, Union Grove: Moore had 18 tackles, Hanson 12 tackles and Kirbis 14 tackles in the Lions’ 13-12 win over Big Sandy. Kirbis also caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Vestal rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed 8 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a TD.
Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bruno carried seven times for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians’ loss to Hawkins. He also threw for 73 yards.
Ty Arroyo and Jaden Crane, Athens: Arroyo completed 18 of 26 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Lindale. Crane had 11 catches for 116 yards and two scores.
Coy Anderson, Mineola: Anderson had 16 tackles and a tackle for loss in a loss to Pottsboro.
Jase Melton, Grand Saline: Melton was 6 of 9 for 154 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Quitman.
Ryan McCown, Jacksonville: McCown was 17 of 46 for 275 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Nacogdoches.
Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove: Jackson recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB pressure in the Hawks’ win over North Lamar.
Jack Plunk, Larandion Dowden and Xavier Nash, Atlanta: Plunk passed for 237 yards, Dowden rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns and Nash recorded 13 tackles in the Rabbits’ loss to Tatum.