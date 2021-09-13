Eli Holt, De’Marion Dewberry, Kadarius Tave and Jacob Villela, Tyler: Holt passed for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Nacogdoches. Dewberry rushed for 132 yards. Tave had four tackles, a sack, three QB hurries, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal and Villela finished with 10 tackles, two sacks, five QB pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jamarion Miller, Christian Baxter, Jordan Renaud, Jordan Ford and LaBrendo Flowers, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 16 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Longview. Baxter made two field goals, including a 42-yarder, and made two extra points. Renaud had seven tackles, three quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a blocked kick. Ford had six tackles and an interception. Flowers had three tackles, two sacks, one QB pressure, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jackson Rainey and Beau Barton, Van: Rainey completed 11 of 19 passes for 171 yards and two TDs and rushed for 135 yards and a TD in Van’s win over Lindale. Barton finished with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Sam Peterson, Evan Alford and Colton Widemon, Lindale: Peterson completed 17 of 29 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ loss to Van. Alford caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Widemon had nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
Tyler Jones and Ahstin Watkins, Chapel Hill: Jones passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards in a win over Hallsville. Watkins had three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Jase Melton, Preston Anderson, Bryan Elizalde and Bryce Holland, Grand Saline: Melton passed for 118 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing TD in a loss to Rains. Anderson had two interceptions, Elizalde six tackles and two sacks and Holland 11 tackles and a sack.
Cayden Mitcham, Will Morgan and Cameron Reid, All Saints: Mitcham rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 31 yards and a TD, returned a punt 63 yards for a TD and had 19 tackles, a sack, two QB pressures and a pass breakup in a 32-22 win over Founders Classical. Morgan carried 21 times for 155 yards and passed for 31 yards and a touchdown, and Reid rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown to go along with 15 tackles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
Jack Jordan and Josh Collins, Brook Hill: Jordan threw for 126 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Guard’s 22-12 win over Tenaha. Collins had seven tackles, an interception and a pass deflection, and he also kicked two extra points.
Charles Boyd and Kevin Pierce, Troup: Boyd recorded 10 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Troup’s win over Bullard. Pierce carried 33 times for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
Ayden Barrett and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett threw for 207 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to Troup. Douglas had seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Ty Arroyo, Timber Crouch, Cody McMichael, Jaxson Stiles and Gage Friedrich, Athens: Arroyo was 17 of 30 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and he carried the ball 11 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ win over Fairfield. Crouch had 17 tackles and a quarterback pressure. McMichael had 14 tackles. Stiles had 12 tackles and a blocked kick. Friedrich had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback pressure.
Joey Conflitti, Jermod McCoy, Josh Green, Casey Miller and Dominic Rayford, Whitehouse: Conflitti was 14 of 25 for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a loss to Corsicana. McCoy had 10 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he completed a 16-yard pass. Green had 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Miller had 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Rayford had 10 tackles.
Dawson Pendergrass, Coy Anderson and Drew Robertson, Mineola: Pendergrass carried the ball 23 times for 324 yards and two touchdowns, was 3 of 8 passing for 39 yards, had seven tackles on defense and punted the ball three times for an average of 45 yards with a long of 48 yards in a loss to West Rusk. Anderson had 14 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss. Robertson had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Ryan McCown, Jacksonville: McCown threw for 247 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a loss to Henderson.
Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bruno threw for 159 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a loss to Huntington.
Owen McCown, Elijah Ward, Heston Kelly, Aiden McCown, Chris Lawson and Nathaniel Yancey, Rusk: Owen McCown threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for another 37 yards on seven carries. Ward had four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Kelly had 11 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden McCown had 16 tackles and two tackles for loss. Lawson had 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. Yancey had 13 tackles and four quarterback hurries.
Joshua Thomas, Jarrett Lewis, Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Daedrion Garrett and Devean Isaac, Longview: Thomas completed 5 of 6 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and added 61 yards and a TD on the ground in the Lobos’ win over Tyler Legacy. Lewis carried eight times for 109 yards. Hale had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Tatum rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass, Garrett recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups and Isaac had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Ethan Morgan, Dakylan Johnson, Jonathan Fuller and Cody Janner, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 22 times for 190 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ win over Kilgore. Johnson passed for 223 yards and four TDs, and Fuller had six catches for 155 yards and three TDs. Janner finished with seven tackles and a sack.
Jax Stovall and Favour Otujor, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 12 of 23 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over White Oak. Otujor had seven tackles, a pass breakup and three tackles for loss.
Da’Marion Van Zandt and Jermaine Roney, Kilgore: Van Zandt passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Roney had six catches for 92 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs’ loss to Pine Tree.
Brandon Tennison and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 15 of 18 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and Haynes caught three passes for 105 yards and a TD along with 45 rushing yards in a win over Atlanta.
Jace Mosely and Kam Gaut, Hallsville: Mosely completed 14 of 32 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown to go along with 42 rushing yards, and Gaut caught five passes for 119 yards in a loss to Chapel Hill.
Malachi Gordon, Gladewater: Gordon rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 15-14 win over Center.
Cayson Siegley, Noah Carter, Sam Dusek, Holden Hodges and Rylie Redden, White Oak: Siegley passed for 165 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 94 yards and a TD in the Roughnecks’ loss to Spring Hill. Carter had 10 tackles. Dusek finished with eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Hodges had seven tackles and a sack, and Redden recorded 11 tackles.
Brayden Bolton and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton carried 11 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Bates recorded 14 tackles in the Pirates’ loss to Tatum.
J.Q. Davis, Michael Olvera, Domar Roberson and Buck Buchanan, Marshall: Davis rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ win over McKinney North. Olvera completed 14 of 20 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Roberson had three catches for 113 yards and a TD and Buchanan booted field goals of 35 and 27 yards.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another TD in the Eagles’ 46-21 win over Pittsburg.
Aeryn Hampton, D’Co Wright and Jalin Jones, Daingerfield: Hampton rushed for 75 yards anda touchdown, passed for 13 yards, recorded two tackles, a tackle for loss and a blocked PAT and returned interceptions 44 and 63 yards for touchdowns in a win over Sabine. Wright carried 16 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble return of 36 yards for a TD and three QB pressures.
Brannigan Willige, Carter Patterson, Daylon Branham and Kile Stripland, Sabine: Willige rushed for one TD and caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ loss to Daingerfield. Patterson had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Branham finished with 15 tackles and a sack, and Stripland had eight tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Tabor Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 21 times for 280 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over Rivercrest.
Andon Mata, West Rusk: Mata passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in a win over Mineola.
Landon Swank and Bubba McPhail, Elysian Fields: Swank rushed for 39 yards and scored on both of his carries to go along with 71 passing yards and two more scores in a 41-0 win over Winona. McPhail had 37 rushing yards and also intercepted a pass for the Yellowjackets.
Claytan Hays and Boston Seahorn, Harmony: Hays had two tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two QB pressures, a tackle for loss and a blocked punt return of 58 yards for a touchdown in a win over New Diana. Seahorn passed for one touchdown and finished with two tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and three tackles for loss.
Ryan Harris and J’Koby Williams, Beckville: Harris completed 10 of 14 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Bearcats’ 40-0 win over Maud. Williams rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, caught four passes for 94 yards and two scores and tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Harris.
Cooper Vestal and Blake Moore, Union Grove: Vestal completed 14 of 17 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ loss to Alba-Golden. Moore recorded 13 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Trey Stone, Jake Mauldin and Luke Stone, Christian Heritage: Trey Stone completed 5 of 5 passes for 102 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one TD in an 89-0 Six Man win over King’s. Mauldin caught two passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a TD, and Stone had six tackles and an interception.
Braden Bennett and Keaton Decker, Mount Vernon: Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in a 42-16 win over Paul Pewitt. Decker finished with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss.
