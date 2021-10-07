(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Also subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 7
District 8-5A Division I
New Caney Porter vs. Conroe Caney Creek
---
Friday, Oct. 8
District 10-6A
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
North Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Horn vs. Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Dallas Skyline, bye
District 7-5A Division I
Tyler vs. West Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Longview at Highland Park
McKinney North at Wylie East
Sherman, bye
TAPPS District 2 Division II
Grace Community at McKinney Christian
Brook Hill, bye
TAPPS District 2 Division III
All Saints at Dallas First Baptist
Bishop Gorman, bye
District 8-5A Division I
Magnolia at Waller, 7 p.m.
New Caney at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
College Station at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West, bye
District 9-5A Division II
Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches
Marshall at Texas High
Pine Tree at Jacksonville
Hallsville at Whitehouse
District 9-4A Division I
Palestine at Chapel Hill
Lindale at Henderson
Kilgore at Mabank
Athens, bye
District 6-4A Division II
Caddo Mills at Sunnyvale
Nevada Community at Wills Point
Farmersville at Quinlan Ford
District 7-4A Division II
Mexia at Brownsboro
Bullard at Canton
Van, bye
District 8-4A Division II
Gilmer at Longview Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Paris North Lamar at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
District 10-4A Division II
Madisonville at Shepherd
Rusk at Jasper
Carthage at Center
District 5-3A Division I
Mount Vernon at Mineola
Howe at Emory Rains
Pottsboro at Commerce
Bonham at Winnsboro
District 6-3A Division I
Sabine at Jefferson
Tatum at New Boston
Gladewater at Atlanta
District 8-3A Division I
Groesbeck at Fairfield
Teague at Kemp
Malakoff at Eustace
District 9-3A Division I
Elkhart at Diboll, 7 p.m.
Palestine Westwood at Crockett
Huntington at Coldspring-Oakhurst
Trinity, bye
District 7-3A Division II
Edgewood at Palmer
Corsicana Mildred at Dallas Gateway
Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove
Rice, bye
District 9-3A Division II
West Rusk at Arp
Troup at Winona
Quitman at Harmony
Grand Saline, bye
District 10-3A Division II
Daingerfield at Prairiland
Paris Chisum at Omaha Paul Pewitt
De Kalb at Redwater
Hooks, bye
District 11-3A Division II
New Diana at Harleton
Ore City at Queen City
Waskom at Hughes Springs
Elysian Fields, bye
District 6-2A Division I
Cooper at Alba-Golden
Celeste at Bogata Rivercrest
Wolfe City at Honey Grove
Como-Pickton, bye
District 8-2A Division I
Cayuga at Axtell
Marlin at Italy
Dawson at Kerens
District 9-2A Division I
Big Sandy at Hawkins
Frankston at Carlisle
Beckville at Union Grove
Linden-Kildare, bye
District 10-2A Division I
San Augustine at Joaquin
Garrison at Timpson
Shelbyville, bye
District 11-2A Division I
Centerville at Alto, 7 p.m.
Normangee at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.
Grapeland at Groveton
District 9-2A Division II
Detroit at Maud
Quinlan Boles at Cumby
Simms James Bowie at Clarksville
District 11-2A Division II
Lovelady at Colmesneil
Tenaha at Pineland West Sabine
Overton at Mount Enterprise
Tenaha, bye