Tyler Legacy's Bryson Donnell carries the ball against Dallas Skyline Friday night at Forester Field in Dallas. The Red Raiders are scheduled to host Rockwall at 7 p.m. Friday in Tyler.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Also subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 7

District 8-5A Division I

New Caney Porter vs. Conroe Caney Creek

---

Friday, Oct. 8

District 10-6A

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

North Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn vs. Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Dallas Skyline, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Tyler vs. West Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite

Longview at Highland Park

McKinney North at Wylie East

Sherman, bye

TAPPS District 2 Division II

Grace Community at McKinney Christian

Brook Hill, bye

TAPPS District 2 Division III

All Saints at Dallas First Baptist

Bishop Gorman, bye

District 8-5A Division I

Magnolia at Waller, 7 p.m.

New Caney at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

College Station at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West, bye

District 9-5A Division II

Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches

Marshall at Texas High

Pine Tree at Jacksonville

Hallsville at Whitehouse

District 9-4A Division I

Palestine at Chapel Hill

Lindale at Henderson

Kilgore at Mabank

Athens, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Caddo Mills at Sunnyvale

Nevada Community at Wills Point

Farmersville at Quinlan Ford

District 7-4A Division II

Mexia at Brownsboro

Bullard at Canton

Van, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Gilmer at Longview Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Paris North Lamar at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

District 10-4A Division II

Madisonville at Shepherd

Rusk at Jasper

Carthage at Center

District 5-3A Division I

Mount Vernon at Mineola

Howe at Emory Rains

Pottsboro at Commerce

Bonham at Winnsboro

District 6-3A Division I

Sabine at Jefferson

Tatum at New Boston

Gladewater at Atlanta

District 8-3A Division I

Groesbeck at Fairfield

Teague at Kemp

Malakoff at Eustace

District 9-3A Division I

Elkhart at Diboll, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood at Crockett

Huntington at Coldspring-Oakhurst

Trinity, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Edgewood at Palmer

Corsicana Mildred at Dallas Gateway

Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove

Rice, bye

District 9-3A Division II

West Rusk at Arp

Troup at Winona

Quitman at Harmony

Grand Saline, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Daingerfield at Prairiland

Paris Chisum at Omaha Paul Pewitt

De Kalb at Redwater

Hooks, bye

District 11-3A Division II

New Diana at Harleton

Ore City at Queen City

Waskom at Hughes Springs

Elysian Fields, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Cooper at Alba-Golden

Celeste at Bogata Rivercrest

Wolfe City at Honey Grove

Como-Pickton, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Cayuga at Axtell

Marlin at Italy

Dawson at Kerens

District 9-2A Division I

Big Sandy at Hawkins

Frankston at Carlisle

Beckville at Union Grove

Linden-Kildare, bye

District 10-2A Division I

San Augustine at Joaquin

Garrison at Timpson

Shelbyville, bye

District 11-2A Division I

Centerville at Alto, 7 p.m.

Normangee at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.

Grapeland at Groveton

District 9-2A Division II

Detroit at Maud

Quinlan Boles at Cumby

Simms James Bowie at Clarksville

District 11-2A Division II

Lovelady at Colmesneil

Tenaha at Pineland West Sabine

Overton at Mount Enterprise

Tenaha, bye

 
 

