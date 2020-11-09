Jamarion Miller, Bryson Donnell and Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 21 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 69 yards and a TD in the Red Raiders’ 45-40 loss to Rockwall. Donnell added 103 yards and a touchdown, and Janis averaged 58.7 yards on three punts and recovered a fumble.
Kameron Medlock, Tyler High: Medlock had 16 carries for 100 yards and two catches for 15 yards.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 321 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Kilgore.
Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill: Ford passed for 398 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ 42-28 win over Henderson.
Joey Conflitti, Trevor Theiring, Matthew Gooden, Braiden Mathews and Erik Brody, Whitehouse: Conflitti passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing TD in the Wildcats’ 42-6 win over Hallsville. Theiring caught 11 passes for 137 yards and a TD and recovered a fumble, and Gooden rushed for 146 yards and two scores. Mathews had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. Brody had 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Brooks Bays and Alex Quintero, Grace Community: Bays had 25 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Grace’s 37-0 win over Brook Hill. Quintero had field goals of 39 and 20 yards, and he added three catches for 45 yards.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass, Thomas Hooton and Coy Anderson, Mineola: Sneed rushed for 377 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in the Yellowjackets’ 49-34 win over Commerce. He also had an 11-yard reception. On defense, he had 15 tackles, one takle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two quarterback pressures. Pendergrass had 12 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns and added a 4-yard reception on offense. On defense, he had four tackles and an interception, and he punted three times for an averaged of 39.3 yards with two landing inside the 20. Hooton had 12 tackles and two passes broken up, and Anderson had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Jackson Rainey, Javonta Thomas and Austin Gregory, Van: Rainey was 28 of 40 for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Vandals’ 42-7 win over Brownsboro. Thomas had 10 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Gregory had seven receptions for 105 yards and a score.
Markevion Haynes, Kaden Meredith, Jalen Hale and Trevor Tamplin, Longview: Haynes carried 20 times for 155 yards, Meredith had 108 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Hale caught seven passes for 84 yards in an 18-13 loss to Highland Park. Tamplin finished with eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
Ethan Morgan, D.J. Freeman and Keelan Turner, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 31 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 49-42 win over Jacksonville. Freeman completed 5 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 145 yards and one score on 11 carries. Turner caught four passes for 102 yards and one score.
Patrick Clater, Jacksonville: Clater was 19 of 29 for 238 yards and six touchdowns in Jacksonville’s loss to Pine Tree, and he ran for 12 yards.
Carter Rojas, Hallsville: Rojas caught 10 passes for 59 yards in the Bobcats’ loss to Whitehouse.
Benjamin Banda, Blake Barlow and Jax Stovall, Spring Hill: Banda recorded four tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Panthers’ 54-8 win over North Lamar. Barlow had six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss, and Stovall was 10-for-10 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for on TD.
Tray Epps, Dalton McElyea and Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: Epps carried 21 times for 129 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 85 yards in the Bulldogs’ loss to Lindale. McElyea completed 18 of 33 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Adkins caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and returned a blocked extra point 83 yards for two points.
Brandon Tennison, Dylan Fluellen and Jose Hernandez, Gilmer: Tennison completed 18 of 23 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and carried 18 times for 183 yards and a TD in the Buckeyes’ 31-28 win over Pleasant Grove. Fluellen caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Hernandez kicked a 19-yard field goal as time expired to give the Buckeyes the district title.
Kai Horton, Javarian Rocquemore, Noah Paddie and Kip Lewis, Carthage: Horton, playing just one quarter in a 49-0 win over Shepherd, tossed three touchdown passes. Rocquemore threw a pair of TD passes to Paddie, and Lewis — playing less than a half — finished with 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a blocked punt.
D’Cameron Walker and Christian Brown, Henderson: Walker rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 42-28 loss to Chapel Hill. Brown averaged 41.2 yards on nine punts with a long of 51 yards and three placed inside the CH 20-yard line.
Cayson Siegley, Michael Stevens, Jackson Frazier, Colton Cobb and Sam Dusek, White Oak: Siegley threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Stevens, in the Roughnecks’ 34-28 win over New Boston. Jackson rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 3:32 remaining. Cobb, who caught a TD pass, also recorded 21 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Dusek finished with 12 tackles.
Trey Fite, Kendric Malone and Tylin Hollins, Tatum: Fite had 12 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a QB knockdown in a 73-17 win over Sabine. Malone completed 12 of 16 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and Hollins carried 18 times for 223 yards.
Jace Burns and Ty Francisco, Sabine: Burns passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and Francisco recorded 14 tackles in a loss to Tatum.
Zaylon Jeter, Dee Lewis, LeQuinetin Searcy, Jayden Wallace and Amerie Stephens, Daingerfield: Jeter passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Chisum. Lewis rushed for three touchdowns, recorded 20 tackles, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, averaged 45.1 yards on two punts and had one touchback on his kickoffs. Searcy recorded 16 tackles, Wallace had 15 tackles and Stephens was 5 for 6 on her extra point attempts.
James Greenalch, Andon Mata, Noah Murphy and Omarion Anthony, West Rusk: Greenalch rushed for three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 62-0 win over Quitman. Mata completed 7 of 8 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony caught three passes for 129 yards and two scores, and Murphy scored a rushing touchdown and returned a kickoff for a TD.
Hunter Eitel, Kendall Hays and Austin McKenzie, Harmony: Eitel recorded 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the Hawks’ win over Winona. Hays had five tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception, and McKenzie finished with 14 tackles, two QB pressures and a pass breakup.
Jose Hernandez and Diego Smith, Waskom: Hernandez carried just three times, but finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-0 win over New Diana. Smith recorded 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson completed 13 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns and booted seven extra points — all in three quarters of action — in a 49-26 win over Hughes Springs.
Tyson Daigle, Hughes Springs: Daigle completed 7 of 12 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-26 loss to Elysian Fields.
Deiontray Hill and Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt: Hill caried 20 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and Mines recorded 10 tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss in a 44-6 win over Redwater.
Grayson Handlin and Cole Ring, Harleton: Handlin carried 21 times for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 27-7 win over Queen City. Ring threw just six passes, but completed five and tossed two TD passes.
Ryan Harris and Bo Hammons, Beckville: Harris carried 20 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns, threw a TD pass and had a 2-point conversion catch in the Bearcats’ 49-21 win over Frankston. He also recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Hammons had 20 tackles.
Ryan Shastid, Brett Byrd and Harlon Hall, Ore City: Shastid rushed for 63 yards and a TD, passes for 48 yards and had eight tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side in a loss to Alto. Byrd recorded 12 tackles, and Hall added 12 stops.
Caleb Hamilton and Keith Kinney, Atlanta: Hamilton carried 17 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Kinney rushed for 145 yards and three scores on 12 carries in the Rabbits’ 41-8 win over Jefferson.
Braylon Stewart, Texas High: Stewart carried 25 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 28-0 win over Marshall.
K.J. Hawkins, Frankston: Hawkins rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Frankston’s loss to Beckville.
— Brandon Ogden and Jack Stallard