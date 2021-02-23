CLASS 6A
Region II
Area
DeSoto 65, Tyler Legacy 26
CLASS 5A
Region II
Area
North Forney 46, Huntsville 41
Royse City 41, Sulphur Springs 18
Red Oak 87, Mount Pleasant 49
Highland Park 51, Lufkin 29
CLASS 4A
Region II
Area
Lindale 60, Canton 56
Gilmer 46, Athens 44
Brownsboro 84, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47
Sunnyvale 43, Bullard 28
Regional Quarterfinals
Lindale vs. Gilmer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Longview Spring Hill
Brownsboro vs. Sunnyvale, 6 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana
CLASS 3A
Region II
Area
Edgewood 57, Grandview 29
Gunter 57, Whitesboro 33
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 63, Tatum 26
Mount Vernon 63, Gladewater 51
Ponder 60, Pottsboro 45
Emory Rains 50, Maypearl 39
Sabine 47, DeKalb 37
Winnsboro 79, Waskom 44
Regional Quarterfinals
Edgewood vs. Gunter, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paris
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Mount Vernon
Ponder vs. Emory Rains
Sabine vs. Winnsboro
Region III
Area
Huntington 63, Hitchcock 47
Anderson-Shiro vs. Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy
Woodville 56, Boling 31
Pollok Central 43, East Bernard 24
Regional Quarterfinals
Huntington vs. Anderson-Shiro/Lufkin Pineywoods
Woodville vs. Pollok Central, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Woden
CLASS 2A
Region III
Area
Centerville 65, Bremond 32
Martin’s Mill 84, Axtell 18
Union Grove 50, Broaddus 44
Timpson 59, Woden 34
LaPoynor 49, Marlin 36
Frankston 46, Bruceville-Eddy 32
Douglass 61, Tenaha 49
Hawkins 66, San Augustine 44
Regional Quarterfinals
Martin’s Mill vs. Centerville, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fairfield
Union Grove vs. Timpson
LaPoynor vs. Frankston
Douglass vs. Hawkins
CLASS 1A
Region IV
Area
Chireno 73, Milford 23
Hubbard 41, Wells 34
Neches 58, Coolidge 35
Abbott 56, Zavalla 37
Regional Quarterfinals
Chireno vs. Hubbard
Neches vs. Abbott