Lindale vs. Canton

Canton's Airianna Pickens, left, jumps against Lindale's Shelbi Steen to start Monday's game at Van.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

CLASS 6A

Region II

Area

DeSoto 65, Tyler Legacy 26

CLASS 5A

Region II

Area

North Forney 46, Huntsville 41

Royse City 41, Sulphur Springs 18

Red Oak 87, Mount Pleasant 49

Highland Park 51, Lufkin 29

CLASS 4A

Region II

Area

Lindale 60, Canton 56

Gilmer 46, Athens 44

Brownsboro 84, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47

Sunnyvale 43, Bullard 28

Regional Quarterfinals

Lindale vs. Gilmer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Longview Spring Hill

Brownsboro vs. Sunnyvale, 6 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana

CLASS 3A

Region II

Area

Edgewood 57, Grandview 29

Gunter 57, Whitesboro 33

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 63, Tatum 26

Mount Vernon 63, Gladewater 51

Ponder 60, Pottsboro 45

Emory Rains 50, Maypearl 39

Sabine 47, DeKalb 37

Winnsboro 79, Waskom 44

Regional Quarterfinals

Edgewood vs. Gunter, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paris

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Mount Vernon

Ponder vs. Emory Rains

Sabine vs. Winnsboro

Region III

Area

Huntington 63, Hitchcock 47

Anderson-Shiro vs. Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy

Woodville 56, Boling 31

Pollok Central 43, East Bernard 24

Regional Quarterfinals

Huntington vs. Anderson-Shiro/Lufkin Pineywoods

Woodville vs. Pollok Central, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Woden

CLASS 2A

Region III

Area

Centerville 65, Bremond 32

Martin’s Mill 84, Axtell 18

Union Grove 50, Broaddus 44

Timpson 59, Woden 34

LaPoynor 49, Marlin 36

Frankston 46, Bruceville-Eddy 32

Douglass 61, Tenaha 49

Hawkins 66, San Augustine 44

Regional Quarterfinals

Martin’s Mill vs. Centerville, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fairfield

Union Grove vs. Timpson

LaPoynor vs. Frankston

Douglass vs. Hawkins

CLASS 1A

Region IV

Area

Chireno 73, Milford 23

Hubbard 41, Wells 34

Neches 58, Coolidge 35

Abbott 56, Zavalla 37

Regional Quarterfinals

Chireno vs. Hubbard

Neches vs. Abbott

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags