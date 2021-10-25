Bryson Donnell, Jamarion Miller, Jett Stanger, Jordan Ford, Jordan Renaud, LaBrendo Flowers and Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy: Donnell carried 10 times for 147 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 48 yards in the Raiders' 42-20 win over North Mesquite. Miller rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Stanger had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Ford had nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, and he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Renaud had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback pressures. Sears had 10 tackles and a forced fumble. Flowers had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Montrell Wade, Tyler: The junior two-way starter picked off two passes in the Lions' 42-14 loss to Highland Park. He also had a 62-yard TD reception when he grabbed the pass with his right hand while a defender was holding his left arm down. He snagged the ball and dragged the Scot defensive back into the end zone.
Jack Jordan, Nick LaRocca and Von Dawson, Brook Hill: Jordan completed 13 of 17 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Brook Hill's 56-35 win over McKinney Christian. LaRocca rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Dawson intercepted three passes, broke up eight passes and had four tackles.
Jamarion Johnson, Grace Community: The Cougar running back had nine carries for 124 yards and a TD in his team's loss to Dallas Christian.
Josh Green and Casey Miller, Whitehouse: Green accounted for 147 yards and all three touchdowns as Whitehouse picked up its first win of the season, 21-14 over Pine Tree. Miller had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Demetirus Brisbon and Brack Dyer, Chapel Hill: Brisbon was 8 of 12 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in a win over Mabank. Dyer had 17 tackles.
Jackson Rainey, Alex Zifer, Luca Kozhev and Beau Barton, Van: Rainey completed 17 of 26 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and a TD in the Vandals' 56-7 win over Bullard. Zifer rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, Kozhev caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores and Barton recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Jaxyn Rogers and GeKyle Baker Brownsboro: Rogers was 31 of 47 for 448 yards with six touchdowns, and he ran for a touchdown in a 48-44 win over Canton. Baker had 12 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
Jermany Walker, Palestine: Walker carried nine times for 155 yards in a 46-29 win over Athens.
Jorien Ray, Ty Arroyo and Jecorey Roberts, Athens: Ray had 10 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 2-point conversion in a loss to Palestine. Arroyo was 19 of 33 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and he had seven carries for 58 yards. Roberts had 21 carries for 106 yards, and he caught two passes for 52 yards.
Jase Melton, Caleb Amaya, Hudson Griffin, Cooper Brown and Bryan Elizalde, Grand Saline: Melton completed 16 of 23 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 1 TD in the Indians' 42-27 win over Troup. Amaya rushed for 169 yards, and Griffin caught six passes for 154 yards and three TDs. Brown had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a field goal blocked that turned into a touchdown, and Elizalde recovered three fumbles, intercepted a pass and had five tackles.
Grayson Hearon, Kevin Pierce, Kaden Mahoney and Logan Womack, Troup: Hearon was 13 of 24 for 231 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Grand Saline. Hearon also ran for a touchdown. Pierce carried the ball 17 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Mahoney had 12 tackles. Womack had seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble, and he caught seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Kaymon Davis, Cael Bruno and Isaiah Allen, Frankston: Davis rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, Bruno rushed for 85 yards and passed for 135 yards and a TD and Allen had three catches for 108 yards and a TD in the Indians' win over Union Grove.
Duce Hart and Judd Driskell, Malakoff: Hart carried 23 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Groesbeck. Driskell completed 11 of 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Dawson Pendergrass, Cason Davis, JJ Gandy and Coy Anderson, Mineola: Pendergrass had eight carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Howe. Davis had 19 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Gandy caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense. Anderson had 17 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Dakylan Johnson, Dallas Dixon, Mark Daniels and Joseph Fisher, Pine Tree: Johnson passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' loss to Whitehouse. Dixon recorded 11 tackles, Daniels 11 tackles and a tackle for loss and Fisher 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Brennan Ferguson and Caden Newman, Spring Hill: Ferguson caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' loss to Pleasant Grove. Newman led the defense with seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Da'Marion Van Zandt, Corey Rider, Davin Rider and Chris Ervin, Kilgore: Van Zandt completed 10 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 35-34 win over Henderson. Corey Rider caught four passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, an Davin Rider rushed for 116 yards on 16 carries. Corey Rider also had eight tackles, and Ervin recorded 14 tackles.
Buck Buchanan, Marshall: Buchanan kicked a 27-yard field goal late in the game to give Marshall its only lead in a 24-21 win over Mount Pleasant.
Jace Mosley, Hallsville: Mosley completed 22 of 32 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the Bobcats' loss to Nacogdoches.
Montrel Hatten and Brandon King, Carthage: Hatten caught eight passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns and King recorded an interception and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs' 35-14 win over Rusk.
Jacobe Robinson, Ya'Corus Porter and Deuce Davis, Henderson: Robinson threw five touchdown passes in the loss to Kilgore, including two apiece to Porter and Davis.
Brayden Bolton, Jaden Neeley, Ty Price and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton carried 12 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns and completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and two scores in the Pirates' 58-0 win over North Lamar. Neeley carried 13 times for 116 yards and a TD and Price picked up 102 yards and scored once on 11 carries. Bates recorded eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Ladaylon Jackson Ashton Haynes, Will Blakely and Jaron Choyce, Gilmer: Jackson rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and Haynes added 117 yards and two rushing TDS in the Buckeyes' 51-7 win over Liberty-Eylau. Blakeley returned a fumble 98 yards for a score, and Choyce had a 20-yard interception return for a TD.
Kendric Malone, Daymien Smith, Jacoby Norris, Kendall Williams and Jackson Richardson, Tatum: Malone passed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing TDs in the Eagles' win over Jefferson. Smith rushed for 107 yards and two scores. Norris picked up 138 yards on the ground, adding two touchdowns, and Williams caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson recorded 10 tackles and blocked a punt.
Luke McMullen, Jefferson: McMullen caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' loss to Tatum.
Dee Lewis, Daingerfield: Lewis completed 14 of 19 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 14 yards and had a pair of 2-point conversions on offense to go along with 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble on defense in the Tigers' 42-6 win over Paul Pewitt.
Evan Webber and Weston Seahorn, Harmony: Webber rushed for 102 yards and Seahorn recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss in the Eagles' loss to West Rusk.
Rylie Redden, Noah Carter and Sam Dusek, White Oak: Redded recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss, Carter 12 tackles and Dusek 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the Roughnecks' loss to Gladewater.
Jamal Ford, Tate Winings, Andon Mata, Jeremiah Smith, Carson Martin and Jimmie Harper, West Rusk: Ford rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, Winings rushed for 109 yards and a TD. Mata rushed for a couple of touchdowns and completed 10 of 14 passes for 190 yards and three scores. Smith caught a 54-yard TD pass and returned a punt for a score, and Martin had an interception return for a TD. Harper recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two QB pressures.
Fernando Espinoza, Brody Eaves, Clayton Hart and Alan Rocha, Carlisle: Espinoza was 13 of 18 for 230 yards a touchdown in a win over Hawkins. Eaves had 22 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Hart had five catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, and he added 11 yards rushing. Rocha had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Daniel Dunn, Jayke Bass and Devin Espinoza, Union Hill: Dunn rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, and Bass and Espinoza added two rushing touchdowns apiece in the Bulldogs' 51-6 win over Campbell.