High school football teams have been practicing for nearly three weeks.
On Thursday, they will be able to face an opponent for the first time in scrimmage action.
With the season opener a week away, teams will use this lone tune-up to shore up all facets of the game.
Chapel Hill will play host to Pittsburg at 6:45 p.m.
Coming off of a 2-8 campaign in Jeff Riordan’s first season at the helm, the Bulldogs will take on a Pittsburg squad that was 4-6 in 2019.
Cameron Ford returns to Chapel Hill at quarterback after starting for John Tyler last season.
There will be two gates, and admission will be $1. The money will be donated to the Texas High School Coaches Association for the “Our Day to Shine” fund. There will be 1,250 home tickets and 800 visitor tickets. Masks are mandatory.
Lindale and Atlanta will meet at Longview Pine Tree at 7 p.m.
The Eagles were 7-4 last season and are dropping down to Class 4A.
Lindale is led by four-star running back Jordan Jenkins, who is committed to Baylor.
Atlanta was 5-5 a season ago.
Troup, which went 7-5 last season, will host Sabine and Waskom at 6 p.m.
Sabine was 10-2 in 2019, and Waskom was 5-5.
Other scrimmages on Thursday are Elkhart at Arp, 6 p.m.; Athens at Canton, 6:30 p.m.; Carlisle at Alba-Golden, 7 p.m.; and Van at Grand Saline, 8 p.m.
Note: Mexia, which is in District 7-4A Division II with Van, Bullard, Canton and Brownsboro, returned to practice on Wednesday. The Blackcats had paused practices to wait for the results of a COVID-19 test from a player who came in contact with a person who tested positive, according to Matt Roberts of KWKT Fox 44 in Waco.