Thursday, Aug. 10
Whitehouse at Paris, 7 p.m.
Malakoff at Arp, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.
Daingerfield at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.
Liberty-Eylau at Tatum, 6:45 p.m.
Frankston at Troup, 7 p.m.
ETHS at Union Hill, 7 p.m. (Athens Christian also involved)
Friday, Aug. 11
Sulphur Springs at Lindale, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Rusk at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.
Center at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Canton, 7 p.m.
Sabine at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Community at Brownsboro, 8 p.m.
Kaufman at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Crockett, 6:15 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Beckville at Alto, 6 p.m.
New Boston at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
Westwood at Cayuga, 7 p.m.
West Rusk at Garrison, 5 p.m.
Ore City at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
DeKalb at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Pleasant Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Mineola at Winona, 6 p.m.
Queen City at Redwater, 5 p.m. (Maud also involved)
Grace at Alba-Golden, 9:30 a.m.
Hooks at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Grapeland at Cushing, 6 p.m.
Huntington at Shelbyville, 6 p.m. (Buna also involved)
Mabank at Wills Point, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Harmony at Paul Pewitt, 9:30 a.m.
Harleton at Bishop Gorman, 11 a.m. (Joaquin also involved)
Thursday, Aug. 17
Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Rusk, 7 p.m.
Pleadant Grove at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.
Pittsburg at Paris, 7 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 7 p.m.
Grace at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
Lindale at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Jefferson, 5 p.m. (Clarksville, Tenaha included)
Jacksonville at Bullard, 6:45 p.m.
Hallsville at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Harmony, 5:30 p.m.
Garrison at Harleton, 5 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Arp at Hawkins, 5 p.m.
Big Sandy at Overton, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at New Boston, 7 p.m.
Brownsboro at Waxahachie Life, 8 p.m.
Maud at Ore City, 5 p.m.
Union Grove at All Saints, 5 p.m.
Van at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.
Cayuga at Rice, 5 p.m.
Winona at Rains, 6 p.m.
Westwood at Elkhart, TBA
Shelbyville at Beckville, TBA
Wills Point at Sulphur Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Canton at Gladewater, TBA
Carlisle at Iola, 6:30 p.m. (Buffalo also involved)
Center at Mansfield, La., 6:30 p.m.
Queen City at DeKalb, 6p.m.
Brook Hill at Grapeland, 6 p.m.