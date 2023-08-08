08122022_tmt_news_rusk_bh_fb_7.jpg
Brook Hill quarterback Jonah McCown looks to pass in a 2022 scrimmage against Rusk.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday, Aug. 10

Whitehouse at Paris, 7 p.m.

Malakoff at Arp, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.

Daingerfield at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau at Tatum, 6:45 p.m.

Frankston at Troup, 7 p.m.

ETHS at Union Hill, 7 p.m. (Athens Christian also involved)

Friday, Aug. 11

Sulphur Springs at Lindale, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Rusk at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.

Center at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Canton, 7 p.m.

Sabine at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Community at Brownsboro, 8 p.m.

Kaufman at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Crockett, 6:15 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Beckville at Alto, 6 p.m.

New Boston at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.

Westwood at Cayuga, 7 p.m.

West Rusk at Garrison, 5 p.m.

Ore City at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.

DeKalb at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Pleasant Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Mineola at Winona, 6 p.m.

Queen City at Redwater, 5 p.m. (Maud also involved)

Grace at Alba-Golden, 9:30 a.m.

Hooks at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Grapeland at Cushing, 6 p.m.

Huntington at Shelbyville, 6 p.m. (Buna also involved)

Mabank at Wills Point, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Harmony at Paul Pewitt, 9:30 a.m.

Harleton at Bishop Gorman, 11 a.m. (Joaquin also involved)

Thursday, Aug. 17

Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.

Gilmer at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill at Rusk, 7 p.m.

Pleadant Grove at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.

Pittsburg at Paris, 7 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 7 p.m.

Grace at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Jefferson, 5 p.m. (Clarksville, Tenaha included)

Jacksonville at Bullard, 6:45 p.m.

Hallsville at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Harmony, 5:30 p.m.

Garrison at Harleton, 5 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Arp at Hawkins, 5 p.m.

Big Sandy at Overton, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at New Boston, 7 p.m.

Brownsboro at Waxahachie Life, 8 p.m.

Maud at Ore City, 5 p.m.

Union Grove at All Saints, 5 p.m.

Van at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.

Cayuga at Rice, 5 p.m.

Winona at Rains, 6 p.m.

Westwood at Elkhart, TBA

Shelbyville at Beckville, TBA

Wills Point at Sulphur Springs, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Canton at Gladewater, TBA

Carlisle at Iola, 6:30 p.m. (Buffalo also involved)

Center at Mansfield, La., 6:30 p.m.

Queen City at DeKalb, 6p.m.

Brook Hill at Grapeland, 6 p.m.

