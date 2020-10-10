High School Football

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 8

McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13

Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42

Jasper 42, Rusk 21

Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

Kemp 37, Eustace 36

Friday, Oct. 9

Longview 37 Tyler Legacy 14

Tyler High at Nacogdoches, canceled

Dallas Shelton 36, Bishop Gorman 34

Grace Community 13, Cypress Christian 10, OT

Bullard Brook Hill 21, Flower Mound Coram Deo 9

Rockwall-Heath 38,  McKinney Boyd 0

Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16

Keller 48, North Mesquite 14

Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3

Marshall 48, McKinney North 22

Highland Park 42, Coppell 36

Sherman 62, Saginaw 0

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 22, West Mesquite 15

Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20

Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14

Texas High 49, Forney 10

Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14

Hallsville at Sulphur Springs, Canceled

Kennedale 10, Pine Tree 10, suspended (stadium lights)

Lindale 34, Henderson 7

Kilgore 35, Mabank 7

Palestine 56, Chapel Hill 28

Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38

Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7

Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42

Bullard 41, Canton 24

Gilmer 59, Spring Hill 13

Liberty-Eylau 22, North Lamar 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Pittsburg 9

Carthage 56, Center 14

Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0

Winnsboro 57, Bonham 16

Pottsboro 17, Commerce 0, Forfeit

Emory Rains 55, Howe 10

Mount Vernon 23, Mineola 20

Gladewater 42, Atlanta 27

Jefferson 41, Sabine 34

Tatum 56, New Boston 32

Huntington 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26

Crockett 46, Palestine Westwood 36

Diboll 15, Elkhart 0

Blooming Grove 32, Scurry-Rosser 17

Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 24

Palmer 30, Edgewood 6

West Rusk 42, Arp 6

Harmony 17, Quitman 0, forfeit

Troup 24, Winona 15

Daingerfield 57, Prairiland 0

DeKalb 35, Redwater 0

Omaha Paul Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28

Harleton 42, New Diana 0

Waskom 49, Hughes Springs 8

Cooper 24, Rivercrest 21

Celeste 20, Honey Grove 8

Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7

Marlin 22, Cayuga 0

Dawson 43, Axtell 14

Italy 40, Kerens 6

Beckville 31, Union Grove 8

Hawkins  17, Big Sandy 0, Forfeit

Carlisle 52, Frankston 42

Timpson 34, Garrison 6

Centerville 34, Alto 24

Grapeland 54, Groveton 36

Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16

Lovelady 56, Colmesneil 0

 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you