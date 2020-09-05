09052020_tmt_sports_bullard_football_17web.jpg

Thursday's Scores

Harmony 38, Hughes Springs 34

Penelope 72, Trinidad 0

Friday's Scores

Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0

Argyle 52, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41

Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20

Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0

Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6

Buffalo 29, Palestine Westwood 22

Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7

Canton 65, Paris North Lamar 19

Center 48, Jefferson 0

Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 0

Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8

Collinsville 40, Cooper 33

Corsicana Mildred 18, Cayuga 16

Cushing 22, Deweyville 0

Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34

De Kalb 15, New Boston 8

Decatur 47, Alvarado 0

Emory Rains 58, Edgewood 21

Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7

Frankston 19, Winona 14

Gilmer 22, Henderson 20

Gladewater 66, Longview Spring Hill 20

Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7

Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29

Groesbeck 45, Rice 14

Harleton 23, Beckville 20

Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0

Huntington 14, Shelbyville 7

Italy 46, Chilton 0

Jasper 20, Silsbee 14

Kilgore 26, Terrell 7

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24

Liberty 23, Madisonville 16

Mabank 36, Kemp 6

Malakoff 43, Van 13

Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21

Mineola 41, Wills Point 10

Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7

New Waverly 33, Lovelady 0

Oakwood 34, Fruitvale 12

Omaha Paul Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21

Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20

Paris 10, Celina 7, OT

Pattonville Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19

Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0

Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21

Price Carlisle 33, Troup 14

Queen City 18, Gladewater Union Grove 14

Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7

Redwater 28, New Diana 0

Rusk 27, Crockett 15

Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21

Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8

Timpson 40, Alto 6

Trenton 35, Maud 16

Troy 55, Mexia 37

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33

Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14

Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0

Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7

