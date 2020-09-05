Thursday's Scores
Harmony 38, Hughes Springs 34
Penelope 72, Trinidad 0
Friday's Scores
Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0
Argyle 52, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20
Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0
Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6
Buffalo 29, Palestine Westwood 22
Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7
Canton 65, Paris North Lamar 19
Center 48, Jefferson 0
Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 0
Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8
Collinsville 40, Cooper 33
Corsicana Mildred 18, Cayuga 16
Cushing 22, Deweyville 0
Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34
De Kalb 15, New Boston 8
Decatur 47, Alvarado 0
Emory Rains 58, Edgewood 21
Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7
Frankston 19, Winona 14
Gilmer 22, Henderson 20
Gladewater 66, Longview Spring Hill 20
Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7
Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29
Groesbeck 45, Rice 14
Harleton 23, Beckville 20
Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0
Huntington 14, Shelbyville 7
Italy 46, Chilton 0
Jasper 20, Silsbee 14
Kilgore 26, Terrell 7
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24
Liberty 23, Madisonville 16
Mabank 36, Kemp 6
Malakoff 43, Van 13
Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21
Mineola 41, Wills Point 10
Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7
New Waverly 33, Lovelady 0
Oakwood 34, Fruitvale 12
Omaha Paul Pewitt 40, Atlanta 21
Palmer 46, Grand Saline 20
Paris 10, Celina 7, OT
Pattonville Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19
Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0
Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21
Price Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Queen City 18, Gladewater Union Grove 14
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7
Redwater 28, New Diana 0
Rusk 27, Crockett 15
Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 21
Tatum 17, Daingerfield 8
Timpson 40, Alto 6
Trenton 35, Maud 16
Troy 55, Mexia 37
Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Kaufman 33
Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14
Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0
Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/