Thursday
McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38, Final
Highland Park 35, Sherman 17, Final
New Caney Porter 21, Cleveland 0, Final
Celeste 44, Alba-Golden 21, Final
Linden Kindare 34, Union Grove 27, Final
Shelbyville 40, Detroit 12, Final
Maud 41, Nocona 14
(Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted)
Friday
District 10-6A
Tyler Legacy vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7 p.m.
Mesquite at Rockwall, 7 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.
North Mesquite, bye
District 7-5A Division I
Wylie East at Longview
Tyler, bye
TAPPS District 2 Division III
Tyler Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A Division I
Waller at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
Conroe Caney Creek at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at New Caney, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant
Jacksonville at Marshall
Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
Texas High at Hallsville
District 9-4A Division I
Chapel Hill at Lindale
Mabank at Palestine
Henderson at Athens
Kilgore, bye
District 5-3A Division I
Howe at Winnsboro
Emory Rains at Pottsboro
Commerce at Mount Vernon
Mineola at Bonham
District 6-3A Division I
Jefferson at White Oak
New Boston at Gladewater
Atlanta at Sabine
District 9-3A Division I
Coldspring-Oakhurst at Trinity
Crockett at Elkhart
Diboll at Huntington
Palestine Westwood, bye
District 7-3A Division II
Dallas Gateway at Rice
Palmer at Corsicana Mildred
Blooming Grove at Edgewood
Scurry-Rosser, bye
District 9-3A Division II
Arp at Troup
Winona at Quitman
Harmony at Grand Saline
West Rusk, bye
District 10-3A Division II
Redwater at Paris Chisum
Omaha Paul Pewitt at Hooks
Priairiland at De Kalb
Daingerfield, bye
District 11-3A Division II
Harleton at Elysian Fields
Queen City at New Diana
Hughes Springs at Ore City
Waskom, bye
District 9-2A Division I
Carlisle at Big Sandy
Hawkins at Beckville
District 11-2A Division II
Mount Enterprise at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Pineland West Sabine at Overton, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Bullard at Van Alstyne, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Canton
Van at Liberty-Eylau
Mexia at Fairfield
Brownsboro at Brook Hill
Tyler Grace Community at Beaumont Kelly
Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Carthage
Jasper vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Saturday, Oct. 2
Tyler All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Colmesneil at Tenaha, 6 p.m.