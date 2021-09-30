HS Football Scoreboard: Week 9

 

Thursday

McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38, Final

Highland Park 35, Sherman 17, Final

New Caney Porter 21, Cleveland 0, Final

Celeste 44, Alba-Golden 21, Final

Linden Kindare 34, Union Grove 27, Final

Shelbyville 40, Detroit 12, Final

Maud 41, Nocona 14

---

(Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoff unless otherwise noted)

Friday

District 10-6A

Tyler Legacy vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Mesquite at Rockwall, 7 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.

North Mesquite, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Wylie East at Longview

Tyler, bye

TAPPS District 2 Division III

Tyler Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

Waller at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

Conroe Caney Creek at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at New Caney, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant

Jacksonville at Marshall

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches

Texas High at Hallsville

District 9-4A Division I

Chapel Hill at Lindale

Mabank at Palestine

Henderson at Athens

Kilgore, bye

District 5-3A Division I

Howe at Winnsboro

Emory Rains at Pottsboro

Commerce at Mount Vernon

Mineola at Bonham

District 6-3A Division I

Jefferson at White Oak

New Boston at Gladewater

Atlanta at Sabine

District 9-3A Division I

Coldspring-Oakhurst at Trinity

Crockett at Elkhart

Diboll at Huntington

Palestine Westwood, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Dallas Gateway at Rice

Palmer at Corsicana Mildred

Blooming Grove at Edgewood

Scurry-Rosser, bye

District 9-3A Division II

Arp at Troup

Winona at Quitman

Harmony at Grand Saline

West Rusk, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Redwater at Paris Chisum

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Hooks

Priairiland at De Kalb

Daingerfield, bye

District 11-3A Division II

Harleton at Elysian Fields

Queen City at New Diana

Hughes Springs at Ore City

Waskom, bye

District 9-2A Division I

Carlisle at Big Sandy

Hawkins at Beckville

District 11-2A Division II

Mount Enterprise at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Pineland West Sabine at Overton, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Bullard at Van Alstyne, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Canton

Van at Liberty-Eylau

Mexia at Fairfield

Brownsboro at Brook Hill

Tyler Grace Community at Beaumont Kelly

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Carthage

Jasper vs. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

---

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tyler All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Colmesneil at Tenaha, 6 p.m.

 
 

