Travion Ates and Jacques Jones, Tyler High: Jones had eight carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Ates had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in the win over Wylie East.
Cameron Ford, Ilonzo McGregor, Kevin Brooks and Mason Mumphrey, Chapel Hill: Ford was 4 of 11 for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Chapel Hill’s 49-37 playoff win over Livingston. McGregor had three catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and he intercepted a pass on defense, along with three tackles and a tackle for loss. Brooks had six carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Mumphrey had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Matthew Gooden, Jack Clark, Braiden Mathews, Jayden Brandon, Erik Brody and Dominic Rayford, Whitehouse: Gooden carried the ball 25 times for 127 yards and a touchdown in Whitehouse’s 30-22 win over Marshall. Clark had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack, an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Mathews had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. Brandon intercepted two passes and forced a fumble. Brody had four tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Rayford had five tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Jordan Jenkins, Sam Peterson, Jacob Seekford and Airik Williams, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Peterson passed for 155 yards and two scores and Seekford had eight catches for 63 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ win over Vidor. Williams had 19 tackles.
Trevion Sneed and Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Sneed rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown and added 11 tackles and two QB pressures in a win over Atlanta. Pendergrass rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 67 yards, and recorded six tackles and an interception return for a score. The Mineola defense allowed just 187 total yards.
Jackson Rainey, Javonta Thomas and Mauricio Herrera, Van: Rainey was 16 of 24 for 233 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 27 yards in Van’s 34-0 win over Liberty-Eylau. Thomas had seven catches for 88 yards. He also had 11 carries for 36 yards and three touchdowns. Herrera had 13 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Davonta Davis, Pine Tree: Davis, a sophomore making his varsity debut, carried 12 times for 105 yards in a loss to Texas High.
Jax Stovall, Spring Hill: Stovall tossed three touchdown passes in the Panthers’ loss to Mexia, connecting with Curtis Crowe on scoring strikes of 12 and 63 yards and hitting Tyrese Jones on a 3-yard TD pass.
Dalton McElyea and Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: McElyea completed 13 of 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win over Splendora. Adkins caught two passes for 62 yards and two scores, recorded two tackles and returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown.
Brandon Tennison, Dlyan Fluellen and Mason Hurt, Gilmer: Tennison completed 12 of 12 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ win over Canton. Fluellen had four catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and Hurt caught three passes for 141 yards and two scores.
Rylie Redden and Colton Cobb, White Oak: Redden recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, and Cobb had 10 tackles in a loss to Pottsboro.
Kendric Malone and Decartiyay Allison, Tatum: Malone completed 11 of 13 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and carried eight times for 49 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Winnsboro. Allison rushed for 89 yards and caught four passes for 117 yards and a TD.
Deiontray Hill, Tanor Mines and Eric Morris, Omaha Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 29 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Paul Pewitt’s win over Harmony. Mines had 20 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and morris finished with 13 tackles, a sack, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Boston Seahorn and Michael Everett, Harmony: Seahorn completed 7 of 12 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns — both to Everett — in a 26-20 loss to Paul Pewitt. Everett rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown and had six catches for 135 yards and three more TDs.
Dee Lewis, Aeryn Hampton and Martez Allen, Daingerfield: Lewis recorded eight tackles, passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for one TD and had two touchbacks on his kickoffs in a 53-21 win over Grand Saline. Hampton passed for one touchdown and rushed for another score, and Allen finished with 80 yards and two rushing TDs.
Jamal Ford, Jimmie Harper, James Greenalch and Andon Mata, West Rusk: The trio of Ford, Harper and Greenalch combined for seven rushing touchdowns in a 55-33 win over Chisum. Greenalch and Ford ran for two scores apiece, Ford caught a TD pass and Harper had a pair of rushing touchdowns in addition to a kickoff return for a score. Mata threw a pair of TD passes.
Trevor Bolden and Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 22 times for 178 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 34-26 win over Anderson-Shiro. Boyd caught four passes for 85 yards and two TDs and added 11 tackles on defense.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams, Milo Morrison and Jeremiah Stepp, Beckville: Harris carried 24 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns, threw a TD pass and recorded 11 tackles on defense in a 47-34 win over Shelbyville. Williams rushed for 81 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 44 yards and a TD and added seven tackles and an interception on defense. Morrison had 12 tackles and Steph 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jamion Turner and Joel Fraser, Carlisle: Turner carried 12 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns and added 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in a win over Joaquin. Turner scored on runs of 48, 57 and 13 yards Fraser recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Zak Hatcher, Cristian Aguillan and Lawton Flinn, Union Hill: Hatcher rushed for 104 yards and four touchdowns, threw a TD pass and had an interception return for a touchdown in a 68-22 win over Bryson. Aguillan rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, was 7-for-8 on extra point kicks and had 12 tackles. Flinn caught a touchdown pass and had eight tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
Alexis Chavez, Demarion Brown and Darren Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Chavez passed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and added six tackles on defense in a loss to Saint Jo. Damarion Brown had one TD rushing, one TD receiving and one TD passing to go along with 14 tackles, and Darren Brown rushed for 71 yards and recorded 15 tackles.
Logan Johnson and Jaylen Boardley, Texarkana Pleasant Grove: Johnson rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Boardley added 111 rushing yards and a TD in the Hawks’ 55-21 win over Bullard.
Blake Blain, Bullard: Blain passed for 278 yards and rushed for 30 yards in the Panthers’ loss to Pleasant Grove.
Patrick Clater and Devin McCuin, Jacksonville: Clater was 15 of 37 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Jacksonville’s 28-18 loss to Nacogdoches. Clater also rushed for 52 yards. McCuin had five catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Brayson McHenry and Rian Cellers, Texas High: McHenry passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and Cellers caught seven passes for 212 yards and three scores in the Tigers’ win over Pine Tree.
Brock Nellor, Mount Vernon: Nellor was 16 of 22 for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-43 win over Gladewater. He also carried the ball 21 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.
— Brandon Ogden and Jack Stallard