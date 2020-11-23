Jamarion Miller, Trent Adams, Aaron Sears and Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy: Miller finished with 316 total yards in a loss to Rockwall-Heath — carrying 10 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns and catching six passes for 163 yards and two scores. Adams completed 13 of 26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Sears had 16 tackles, and Janis had 15 tackles.
Eli Sanchez, Montrell Wade and Travion Ates, Tyler: Sanchez completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown, and Wade had five catches for 115 yards and one TD in a 49-10 loss to Highland Park. Ates had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Jordan Jenkins and Airik Williams, Lindale: Jenkins had 36 carries for 304 yards and eight touchdowns, and he had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Lindale’s 70-56 playoff win over Needville. Williams had a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, and he had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
Cameron Ford and Ilonzo McGregor, Chapel Hill: Ford was 7 of 17 through the air for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and he had 20 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Chapel Hill’s 40-14 playoff win over Stafford. McGregor had two catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Javonta Thomas and Eli Hartman, Van: Thomas caught 11 passes for 99 yards and rushed for three touchdowns in the Vandals' loss to Caddo Mills. Hartman was the catalyst for the Vandals recovering four onside kicks in the third quarter.
Trevion Sneed and T.J. Moreland, Mineola: Sneed carried 27 times for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and Moreland passed for 76 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards in a 42-14 win over Dallas Madison.
Matthew Gooden and Jack Clark, Whitehouse: Gooden had 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the Wildcats’ loss to Pine Tree. Clark had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Tyler Sheffield, D.J. Freeman, Keelan Turner and Camden McEntire, Pine Tree: Sheffield carried 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' 27-14 win over Whitehouse. Freeman passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards. Turner had one carry for 36 yards and one touchdown reception of 70 yards. McEntire caught two passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Brent Burris and A'Derrian Brooks, Marshall: Burris completed 13 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and Brooks had three catches for 112 yards and a TD in the Mavericks' 26-7 win over Mount Pleasant.
Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, Carthage: Horton completed 15 of 19 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 49-0 win over Silsbee. Courtney carried nine times for 82 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 22-yard TD pass from Horton.
Trayveon Epps, Dalton McElyea, Cade Pippen, Dalton Smith and Eli Caruthers, Kilgore: Epps carried 22 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' win over El Campo. McElyea completed 19 of 25 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Pippen caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and punted once for 48 yards. Smith intercepted two passes, and Caruthers recorded 11 tackles.
Brandon Tennison, Dylan Fluellen, Rohan Fluellen and Marshae Spraglin, Gilmer: Tennison completed 17 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 29 yards in a 42-20 win over Godley. Dylan Fluellen caught five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Rohan Fluellen had seven catches for 70 yards. Spraglin added an 88-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Andon Mata, Jimmie Harper and Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk: Mata completed 10 of 14 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 52-28 win over Hughes Springs. Harper completed a 42-yard pass, rushed for three touchdowns and added nine tackles, two QB pressures, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a TD. Edwards recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble.
Detrich Byrd, D.J. Feaster and Diego Smith, Waskom: Byrd carried 26 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Feaster added 136 yards and a TD on 11 carries in the Wildcats' 28-27 win over Daingerfield. Smith recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Ryan Wilkerson, Williams Goodnight and Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns and carried 11 times for 110 yards and three scores in a 41-20 win over Hooks. Goodnight rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught one TD pass. Illingworth finished with eight catches for 158 yards and a TD and added 12 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups on defense.
Deiontray Hill, Omaha Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 40 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns and added 11 tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss on defense in a 44-36 win over Newton.
Ryan Harris, J'Koby Williams and Jeremiah Steph, Beckville: Harris carried 34 times for 233 yards and five touchdowns, passed for 11 yards and had five tackles and a PBU on defense in the Bearcats' win over Hearne. He now owns school records for rushing touchdowns in a season with 29 and rushing yards in a season with 1,904. The previous marks of 24 touchdowns and 1,874 yards were both held by T.J. Adams in 2006. Williams carried 17 times for 108 yards and a TD, and Steph finished with six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a blocked kick.
Tyler Townley, Caddo Mills: Townley threw for 183 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 93 yards on 19 carries in the Foxes’ win over Van.