Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 14 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 51-yard TD pass in a 50-25 loss to Pulaski Academy (Arkansas).
Joseph Himon, Charlie Fiser, Jalyn Witcher and Dylan Allison, Pulaski Academy: Himon had 18 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown, and he carried the ball 15 times for 86 yards in the Bruins’ 50-25 win over Tyler Legacy. Fiser was 33 of 52 for 432 yards with five touchdowns. Witcher had eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Allison had eight grabs for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Jacque Jones and Travion Ates Tyler: Jones rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries in a loss to Mesquite Horn. Ates had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Also, Xavier Tatum recovered a fumble and Trey Howland had an interception.
Darrius White and Xavier Brown, Mesquite Horn: White was 9 of 15 for 281 yards with four touchdowns, and he had 67 yards rushing and a touchdown. Brown had three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
Brooks Bays and Price Williams, Grace Community: Bays carried 26 times for 307 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Cougars’ 73-54 win over McKinney Christian. Williams completed 18 of 27 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Blake McGraw, Hudson Cross and Zeke Long, McKinney Christian: McGraw was 38 of 50 for 589 yards and seven touchdowns in a loss to Grace Community. Cross had nine grabs for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Long had five catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Lane Barter, Nick LaRocca and Chandler Fletcher, Brook Hill: Barter had 22 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Anahuac. LaRocca had 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack, and Fletcher had 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.
Alex Jones and Owen McCown, Rusk: Jones carried 18 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns and McCown rushed for 114 yards and two scores and passed for 98 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ 37-29 win over Madisonville.
Airik Williams, Jordan Jenkins and Colton Widemon, Lindale: Williams intercepted two passes and returned one 95 yards for a TD in the Eagles’ 35-16 win over Athens. Williams also had 10 tackles. Jenkins rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Widemon had 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Ty Arroyo and Jarred Duff, Athens: Arroyo rushed for 78 yards and passed for 226 yards and a TD in the Hornets’ loss to Lindale. Duff caught eight passed for 102 yards.
Jackson Rainey and Luka Kozhev, Van: Rainey was 25 of 37 for 312 yards with two touchdowns in Van’s 40-28 loss to Mexia. Kozhev had 10 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Audie McAree, Rains: The Wildcats quarterback connected on 12 of 23 passing attempts for a touchdown in a 53-48 loss to Winnsboro. He also rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass and Kobe Kendrick, Mineola: Sneed carried 36 times for 301 yards, three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and recorded 13 tackles and four QB pressures on defense in a 57-49 overtime win against Pottsboro. Pendergrass carried 19 times for 204 yards and four TDs, caught two passes for 23 yards and added eight tackles and an interception return for a TD. Kendrick racked up 13 tackles.
Kaden Meredith, Jalen Hale, Tyree Hale, Shannon Jackson, LaQualon Hale and Trevor Tamplin, Longview: Meredith carried 21 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 51 yards and a TD in the Lobos’ win over Beaumont West Brook. Jalen Hale had three catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree Hale recorded 12 tackles and an interception. Jackson finished with 11 tackles, LaQualon Hale 10 tackles and Tamplin nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
Trayveon Epps, Kilgore: Epps carried 26 times for 401 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Chapel Hill. The rushing yards and touchdowns are both school records.
Cameron Ford and Ilonzo McGregor, Chapel Hill: Ford was 18 of 32 for 400 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Kilgore. McGregor had nine catches for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Brandon Tennison, Gilmer: Tennison completed 22 of 29 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pittsburg.
Mason Courtney, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-18 win over Jasper.
Eligia Carter and Nick Lincoln, Gladewater: Carter carried 21 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears’ 51-13 win over Jefferson. Lincoln recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Gio Rojas, Pittsburg: Rojas had 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB pressures in the Pirates’ loss to Gilmer.
Daymien Smith, Tatum: Smith returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and added a pair of rushing TDs in the Eagles’ 44-20 win over Atlanta.
Blake Blain, Bullard: Blain completed 13 of 22 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers’ 48-21 win over Brownsboro.
Jamal Ford, Andon Mata and Torami Dixon, West Rusk: Ford rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and Mata completed 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ 42-0 win over Arp. Dixon recorded five takcle,s a tackle for los,s two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three sacks and four QB pressures.
Jackson Frazier, Colton Cobb, Rylie Redden and Michael Stevens, White Oak: Frazier carried 44 times for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Roughnecks’ win over Sabine. Cobb recorded 10 tackles and an interception. Redden had eight takcles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two passes defended, and Stevens finished with 12 tackles.
Daylon Branham and Ty Francisco, Sabine: Branham had 16 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Francisco recorded 15 tackles and an interception in the Cardinals’ loss to White Oak.
Cole Watson, Tsean Hamilton and Mikeal Cooper, Waskom: Watson passed for 57 yards and a TD and carried 12 times for 124 yards and three scores in the Wildcats’ 56-7 win over Queen City. Hamikton carried 19 times for 149 yards and a TD. Cooper had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Hunter Eitel and Aron Bell, Harmony: Eitel had nine tackles, and Bell finished with six tackles, a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss in a 24-19 win over Troup.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams, Milo Morrison, Tyler Bryan and Colter Klingler, Beckville: Harris completed 4 of 4 passes for 40 yards, carried seven times for 129 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 66 yards and a TD, had a 2-point conversion and recorded two tackles in the Bearcats; 48-6 win over Linden-Kildare. Williams carried six times for 139 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 14 yards and had four tackles and a PBU on defense. Morrison carried 1 times for 91 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 26 yards and recorded nine tackles. Bryan had 13 tackles, and Klingler finished with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 30 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns and added an interception, pass defended, forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense in the Brahmas’ 35-6 win over DeKalb.
Zaylon Jeter and Ishmael Allen, Daingerfield: Jeter scored once on the ground and threw a TD pass, and Allen returned a fumble 89 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 35-10 win over Redwater.
Zach Conde, Braden Adams and Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Conde rushed for two touchdowns and completed 8 of 12 passes for 201 yards and a TD in the Hawks’ 37-34 win over Frankston. He also added three 2-point conversions. Adams carried 26 times for 138 yards and a TD, and Upchurch had 122 yards on 19 carries.
Brink Bizzell, Frankston: Bizzell was 11 of 23 for 228 yards and four touchdowns in 37-33 loss to Hawkins. He also carried 10 times for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Cooper Vestal, Matthew Bower and Cannon Cowan, Union Grove: Bower rushed for 151 yards and a TD, passed for 47 yards and a TD, caught three passes for 43 yards and added a pair of 2-point conversions in the Lions’ win over Big Sandy. Vestal rushed for 139 yards and a TD and passed for 67 yards. Cowan caught four passes for 62 yards and a TD and had six tackles and a pick six on defense.
Zak Hatcher and Lawton Flinn, Union Hill: Hatcher rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns, passes for 64 yards and recorded 1.5 tackles, a forced fumble and two deflections on defense in a win over Leverett’s Chapel. Flinn had three tackles for loss, 6.5 total tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and two deflections.
Alexis Chavez, Jonah Shepherd, Demarion Brown, Darren Brown and Dequincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Chavez rushed for two touchdowns, passed for 200 yards and two scores and forced and recovered a fumble on defense in the Lions’ loss to Union Hill. Shepherd rushed for 56 yards, caught eight passes for 156 yardsand two TD, threw a TD pass and recorded 12 tackles, an interception and 112 return yards. Demarion Brown had 13 tackles and a forced fumble, Darren Brown 14 tackles and Dequincy Brown eight tackles and two fumble recoveries.
