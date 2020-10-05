Jamarion Miller, Bryson Donnell and KJ Humber, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 25 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Donnell picked up 125 yards and scored twice in the Red Raiders’ 40-28 win over Tyler High. Donnell also caught three passes for 40 yards and a TD. Humber intercepted two passes just in front of the end zone.
Ken’Yontae Pinkard, Montrell Wade and Travion Ates, Tyler High: Pinkard completed 12 of 25 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a couple of scores in the Lions’ loss to Legacy. Wade caught four passes for 154 yards and a TD. Ates had 18 tackles and intercepted two passes in the first half.
Jordan Jenkins and Sam Peterson, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 52-6 win over Chapel Hill. Peterson was 10 of 19 for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and he had eight carries for 102 yards.
Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill: Ford had 12 tackles in a 52-6 loss to Lindale.
Blake Blain, Connor Carson Bullard: Blain completed 14 of 23 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and two scores in the Panthers’ 34-27 win over Van Alstyne. Carson had two interceptions in the last two minutes to help preserved the win.
Jeric Sirles and Peyton Snow, Winona: Sirles had 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a QB pressure in Winona’s 26-6 win over Quitman. Snow recorded 23 tackles — 17 solos — and two tackles for loss.
Jovany Zavala and David Hall, Troup: Zavala had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in the Tigers’ 31-0 win over Arp. Hall had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
Javonta Thomas and Garrett Florey, Van: Thomas had 158 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in Van’s 35-14 win over Liberty-Eylau. Florey had 12 tackles.
Matthew Gooden, Trevor Theiring and Braiden Miller, Whitehouse: Gooden had 23 carries for 117 yards in the Wildcats’ 22-20 win over Royse City. Theiring had eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Miller had nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
Jakaryon Conley, Palestine: Conley had 14 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns in Palestine’s 42-13 win over Mabank.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass, Hunter Wright and Kobe Kendrick, Mineola: Sneed had nine carries for 215 yards and five touchdowns, and he had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery in Mineola’s 55-23 win over Bonham. Pendergrass had three carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns, returned three punts for 77 yards and had six tackles and two pass breakups. Wright had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Kendrick had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback pressures.
D.J. Freeman, Ethan Morgan, Keelan Turner and Nikema Williams, Pine Tree: Freeman completed 14 of 16 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and carried eight times for 97 yards and a TD in the Pirates’ win over Crandall. Morgan carried 18 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Turner caught four passes for 125 yards and a TD, and Williams had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Kaden Meredith and Markevion Haynes, Longview: Haynes carried 19 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and Meredith had 16 carries for 121 yards and two scores in the Lobos’ win over Marshall.
Mason Courtney and Zay Wood, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and Wood intercepted three passes in the Bulldogs’ 35-7 win over Pleasant Grove.
Eligia Carter, Devin Walker, Za’veyon Campbell, Khavia Reese, Eli Kates and Nick Lincoln, Gladewater: Carter carried seven times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 61-14 win over New Boston. Walker carried just six times, but scored three rushing touchdowns. Campbell recorded 10 tackles. Reese had six tackles and a kickoff return (55 yards) for a touchdown. Lincoln blocked a punt, and Kates recovered for a TD.
D’Cameron Walker and Donovan Davis, Henderson: Walker rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown and Davis passed for 136 yards and two scores in the Lions’ 29-0 win over Athens.
Gavin Bzdil, Colton Cobb, Michael Stevens and Dylan Creager, White Oak: Bzdil rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a fumble recovery in the Roughnecks’ 34-33 win over Jefferson. Cobb recorded 13 tackles, a forced fumble and two passes defended. Stevens had 14 tackles and a sack, and Creager blocked a punt and recovered the ball.
Josh Thomas, Malik Brasher, Dontavion Gardner and Ryan Yeater, Jefferson: Thomas completed 11 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns and added 59 rushing yards in a loss to White Oak. Brasher carried 19 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Gardner had four catches for 149 yards and a TD, and Yeater recorded 15 tackles and a sack.
Trevor Bolden, Tyson Daigle and Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs: Bolden rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion in the Mustangs’ win over Ore City. Daigle had 10 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns and threw a TD pass, and Boyd recorded eight tackles and a sack.
Ryan Shastid, Juan Garcia and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Shastid rushed for 81 yards and a TD and had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB pressure in the Rebels’ loss to Hughes Springs. Garcia recorded 17 tackles and two stops for loss and Nigreville had 14 tackles.
Michael Everett, Kyle Henry, Braxton Baker and Claytan Hays, Harmony: Everett rushed for one touchdown, caught a 31-yard TD pass and returned a punt 65 yards for a score in the Eagles’ 59-7 win over Grand Saline. Henry recorded four tackles, a tackle flor loss and had a 69-yard interception return for a score. Baker finished with five tackles, five QB pressures and a tackle for loss, and Hays had nine tackles, two QB pressures and a pass breakup.
Cayden Fortson and Ty Francisco, Sabine: Fortson recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble, and Francisco had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Cardinals’ loss to Atlanta.
Chase Mead, Matthew Bower, Grayson Barnett and Cannon Cowan, Union Grove: Mead completed 10 of 19 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and a TD in a loss to Linden-Kildare. Bower rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 13 yards. Barnett had six catches for 117 yards and a TD and Cowan recorded 10 tackles.
Brayden Adams and Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Adams carried 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Upchurch added 123 yards and two scores on 18 carries in the Hawks’ win over Beckville.
Kadrien Johnson, Deiontray Hill and Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt: Johnson rushed for 134 yards, Hill added 132 yards and a touchdown and Mines recorded eight tackles and five tackles for loss in the Brahmas’ 21-20 win over Hooks.
Trey Stone, CHCS: Stone rushed or 259 yards and three touchdowns and passed for one TD in Christian Heritage Classical School’s 52-28 loss to Tyler King’s.
Jonah Shepherd, Demarion Brown and Alexis Chavez, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd rushed for 157 yards and five touchdowns and caught one pass for 35 yards in the Lion’s 63-13 win over Oakwood. Brown had a 67-yard kickoff return for a score, and Chavez passed for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb: Vaughn carried 19 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 28-21 win over Prairiland.
BJ Lamb, Cadarian Wiley, Keizion Ashford, Cooper Sheridan and Colten Franklin, Grapeland: Lamb was 14 of 21 for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-28 win over Alto. Wiley had 17 carries for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Ashford had 11 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Vi’Dareous High and Will Dixon, Alto: High rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Dixon completed 9 of 16 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ 50-28 loss to Grapeland.
— Brandon Ogden and Jack Stallard