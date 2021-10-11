Eli Holt, Derrick McFall, Montrell Wade, Jacob Villela, KaDarius Tave and Saul Perez, Tyler: Holt completed 9 of 18 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and a TD in the Lions’ win over West Mesquite. McFall had four catches for 121 yards and a TD, and Wade caught three passes for 155 yards and two scores. Wade also had three tackles and an interception on defense. Villela had 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Tave had five tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Perez was 4 of 4 on extra points and made a 45-yard field goal.
Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy: Donnell rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 35 yards in a loss to Rockwall.
Sam Peterson, Patrick Daniels, Christian King and Colton Widemon, Lindale: Peterson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and passed for 123 yards and two scores in a win over Henderson. Daniels rushed for 118 yards and a TD, and Widemon recorded two sacks. King had a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Nathaniel Yancey, Aiden McCown and Caleb Ferrara, Rusk: Yancey had 16 tackles, McCown 12 tackles and a tackle for loss and Ferrara 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a QB pressure in a loss to Jasper.
Elijah Walker, Palestine: Walker carried five times for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ win over Chapel Hill.
Demetrius Brisbon, Brack Dyer, Devin Howland, Solomon Macfoy and JK Davis, Chapel Hill: The freshman Brisbon was 6 of 9 for 63 yards and ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the second half on six carries in the Bulldogs’ loss to Palestine. Dyer had 17 tackles. Howland had 14 tackles. Macfoy had 13 tackles. Davis had 12 tackles.
Will Morgan and Ethan Fanous, All Saints: Morgan was 19 of 29 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to All Saints. Fanous had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, and had three punts for 95 yards.
Kaden Mahoney, Logan Womack, Charles Boyd, Ty Keys and Grayson Hearon, Troup: Mahoney had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown in a win over Winona. Womack had four catches for 84 yards and had six tackles returned an interception for a TD. Boyd had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Keys had 13 tackles. Hearon was 15 of 24 for 245 yards and a touchdown.
Coy Anderson, Mineola: Anderson had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and a knocked down pass in a loss to Mount Vernon.
Jason Brisbois, Juan Robles, Chanston Prox and Kameron Shaw, Canton: Brisbois was 12 of 29 for 288 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Bullard, and he rushed for another 70 yards on seven carries. Prox had four catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Shaw had four receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Robles had 10 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Green and Erik Brody, Whitehouse: Green was 7 of 13 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and he ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a loss to Hallsville.Green also had four tackles on defense. Brody had 15 tackles.
Elijah Nicholson, Jace Moseley and Joel Ontiveros, Hallsville: Nicholson carried the ball 34 times for 233 yards and a touchdown and caught a 23-yard pass in a win over Whitehouse as the Bobcats ended a 21-game losing streak. Moseley was 6 of 12 for 80 yards, and he carried the ball 19 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Ontiveros kicked field goals of 38 and 21 yards and Mosley scored on runs of 1, 32 and 34 yards to lead the Bobcats past Whitehouse, 37-21.Dakylan Johnson, Jonathan Fuller, Trequildric Brown and Dallas Dixon, Pine Tree: Johnson passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, Fuller caught four passes for 123 yards and two scores and Brown carried 14 times for 134 yards and two TDs in Pine Tree’s 35-7 win over Jacksonville. Dixon recorded 10 tackles and two QB pressures.
Jeremiah Rougely and Kaden Brooks, Longview: Rougely had nine tackles and a sack, and Brookshad five tackles, a sack and an interception return for a touchdown in the Lobos’ loss to Highland Park.
Jax Stovall, Brennan Ferguson, Favour Otujor and Emory Allen, Spring Hill: Stovall passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Ferguson caught five passes for 106 yards and two scores in a loss to Gilmer. Otujor recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup, and Allen had nine tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Brandon Tennison and Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison completed 25 of 31 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and Fluellen had seven catches for 96 yards and a TD in a win over Spring Hill.
Jacorey Smith, Marshall: Smith had six catches for 133 yards in a loss to Texas High.
Davin Rider, Da’Marion Van Zandt, Corey Rider, Jermaine Roney and Peyton Christian, Kilgore: Davin Rider carried 10 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and recorded nine tackles on the defensive side in the Bulldogs’ win over Mabank. Van Zandt completed 16 of 20 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Corey Rider had four catches for 120 yards and eight tackles. Roney caught five passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian had nine tackles and a sack.
Connor Cuff, Javarian Roquemore and Freddy Lynch, Carthage: Cuff completed 11 of 17 passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns, and Roquemore was good on all five of his pass attempts for 126 yards and three scores — all in the first half — as Carthage rolled past Center, 64-18. Lynch finished with 3.5 sacks and a safety in limited action.
Brayden Bolton and Jakaree Simmons, Pittsburg: Bolton carried 16 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Simmons recovered two fumbles in a loss to Pleasant Grove.
Kendric Malone, Kendall Williams, Jaylon Jones and Trey Fite, Tatum: Malone passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the Eagles’ win over New Boston. Williams caught four passes for 110 yards. Jones recorded 13 tackles and Fite had seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Jacobe Robinson and Jamal Robinson, Henderson: Jacobe completed 11 of 18 passes for 231 yardsand two touchdowns and Jamal caught five passes for 139 yards and a TD in the Lions’ loss to Lindale.
Riley Roys, Kaden Richard, Jace Burns, Conner Hubbard and Zach Donovan, Sabine: Burns rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 88 yards in the Cardinals’ win over Jefferson. Hubbard (92 percent) and Donovan (90 percent) paved the way on the offensive line for more than 300 rushing yards. Roys recorded 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, and Richard had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
K.J. Ross, Jefferson: Ross recorded 10 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in a loss to Sabine.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams, Bo Hammons, Will Bogs and Adam Gregory, Beckville: Harris rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 140 yards and two scores in the Bearcats’ 63-0 win over Union Grove. Williams rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and had a 32-yard TD reception. Hammons scored a rushing touchdown and caught a TD pass to go along with eight tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Bogs carried five times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and added seven tackles and Gregory finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
D’co Wright, Dee Lewis, Lathan Sauceda and C.J. Gilbert, Daingerfield: Wright carried eight times for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Prairiland. Lewis completed 11 of 15 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Sauceda had four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Gilbert caught five passes for 142 yards.
Evan Webber, Dalton Langford and Kyle Henry, Harmony: Webber carried just six times, but rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 67-0 win over Quitman. Langford had two fumble recoveries, and Henry had a 59-yard rushing touchdown, caught a 24-yard pass, had a two-point conversion and blocked a punt on defense.
Trevor Harris, Luis Lara and Noah Garcia, Ore City: Harris caught five passes for 107 yards in a loss to Queen City. Garcia had eight pancake blocks, and Lara recorded 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and provided the lone points for Ore City with a 25-yard field goal.
Trey Stevenson, Daveion Williams, Deigo Smith and the offensive line, Waskom: Stevenson recorded 16 tackles and four tackles for loss, Williams had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and Smith finished with 10 tackles. The Wildcat offensive line paved the way for 339 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a win over Hughes Springs.
Andon Mata, Omarion Anthony, Tate Winings and Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Mata completed 9 of 15 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ win over Arp. Anthony caught seven passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns and had an interception on defense. Winings rushed for 175 yards on 17 carries, and Murphy returned an interception for a TD.
Carson Brown, Tabor Childs and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Brown completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over New Diana. Childs carried 22 times for 178 yards and two scores, and Johnson picked up 134 yards and scored once on 13 carries.
Kayden Upchurch and Braden Adams, Hawkins: Upchurch carried 14 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and Adams picked up 120 yards and scored three times on 21 carries in a win over Big Sandy. Adams also had four two-point conversions.
Brody Eaves and Alexis Hernandez, Carlisle: Eaves carried 25 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 25-yard pass in the Indians’ 32-22 win over Frankston. Hernandez recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a QB pressure, an interception and a safety.
Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bruno was 4 of 13 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Hayden Green, Deiontray Hill, A’myree Johnson and Joey Green, Paul Pewitt: Green rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and completed all three of his pass attempts for 109 yards and a TD in a win over Chisum. Hill carried 11 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson had five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Green recorded 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Braylon Stewart, Texas High: Stewart rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the Tigers’ win over Marshall.