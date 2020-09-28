Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 16 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and Donnell added 121 yards on eight carries in the Red Raiders’ 70-32 win over Lufkin.
Caleb Berry, Lufkin: Berry carried 30 times for 210 yards and scored three times in the Panthers’ loss to Legacy.
Makavion Potts, Ken’Yontae Pinkard and Tra Ates, John Tyler: Potts caught nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ loss to Texas High. Pinkard rushed for one TD and passed for 236 yards and two scores. Ates recorded 11 takckles and two tackles for loss.
Ture Nilsson and Carson Richards, Brook Hill: Nilsson was 17 of 30 for 231 yards and two touchdowns in Brook Hill’s 37-34 win over Fort Worth Christian. Richards had four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on offense and four tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions in the fourth quarter on defense.
Price Williams and Gabe Schuricht, Grace Community: Williams was 20 of 36 for 359 yards and five touchdowns in Grace’s 42-21 win over Frisco Legacy Christian. Schuricht caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and he recovered a fumble on defense.
Parker Bracken, All Saints: Bracken had 12 tackles, three assists, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a caused fumble in the Trojans’ 28-6 win over Mount Enterprise.
D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Keelan Turner and Courtney Stitmon, Pine Tree: Freeman passed for 155 yards and four touchdowns and added 105 yards and two rushing scores in the Pirates’ 55-30 win over Princeton. Sheffield carried 17 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Turner had three catches for 102 yards and two scores, and Stitmon returned a blocked field goal 87 yards for a score to go along with an interception on defense.
Laqualon Hale, Tyree Hale and Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Longview: Laqualon Hale recorded 10 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the Lobos’ loss to Temple. Tyree Hale had seven tackles and an interception, and Jackson-Jamerson finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jose De La Cruz, Brody Barnhill, Bayne Brinkman and Michael Marrs, Spring Hill: De La Cruz booted two field goals, including the game-winner from 37 yards out in overtime, in Spring Hill’s 27-24 win over Bullard. Barnhill had 12 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, two QB pressures, a pass broken up and a tackle for loss. Brinkman had four QB pressures, a fumble recovery, six tackles and a defensive TD, and Marrs finished with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a QB pressure and a fumble recovery.
Brent Burris and Dominique Williams, Marshall: Burris passed for 205 yards, and Williams had 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with four catches for 128 yards in a 34-26 win over New Caney.
Donovan Adkins, Dalton McElyea and Trayveon Epps, Kilgore: Adkins scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the Bulldogs in a 49-21 win over Palestine. He caught three passes for 21 yards and a TD, returned a punt 47 yards for a score and had an interception return 28 yards for his third TD. McElyea threw four touchdown passes, and Epps rushed for 126 yards and a TD.
Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, Carthage: Horton completed 18 of 26 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and Courtney carried 24 times for 186 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs’ 42-14 win over Gilmer.
Brandon Tennison and Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 29 yards in a loss to carthage. Fluellen caught seven passes for 121 yards and a TD.
Tristan Holmes, D.J. Allen and Logan Bohanon, Gladewater: Holmes completed 15 of 22 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the Bears’ win over Tatum. Allen caught 10 passes for 283 yards and five scores, and Bohanon had seven tackles and two sacks.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw TD passes of 13 and 63 yards and added a 24-yard scoring run in the Eagles’ loss to Gladewater.
Jackson Frazier, Colton Cobb, Dylan Creager, Noah Carter, Landon Griffith and Michael Stevens, White Oak: Frazier rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 17 yards in the Roughnecks’ win over Atlanta. Cobb had 22 tackles, Creager six tackles and an interception and two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, Carter seven tackles and two interceptions, Griffith nine tackles and Stephens 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.
James Greenalch, West Rusk: Grenealch carried 31 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 43-20 win over Troup.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige, Taylor Wilson, Ty Francisco and Cayden Fortson, Sabine: Burns passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and carried 19 times for 117 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ win over New Boston. Willige rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Francisco had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, and Fortson ws in on nine tackles to go along with an interception and a forced fumble. He also caught a TD pass. Wilson graded out at 82 percent on the offensive line on a night the Cardinals piled up 458 total yards.
Ryan Wilkerson and Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson passed for 288 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in a win over Queen City. Illingworth had four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns and a sack on defense.
Ryan Harris, Beckville: Harris carried 16 times for 173 yards and four touchdowns, passed for one touchdown and added 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended in the Bearcats’ win over Carlisle.
Cole Watson, Cayden Head, Markus Gonzalez and Mikeal Cooper, Waskom: Watson carried six times for 90 yards and three touchdowns and threw a TD pass in the Wildcats’ win over Ore City. Head and Gonzalez had 16 tackles apiece, and Cooper had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Tyson Daigle, Cole Edwards and Mikey Lanier, Hughes Springs: Daigle passed for one touchdown and carried 18 times for 101 yards and another score in the Mustangs’ win over New Diana. Edwards recorded 12 tackles, and Lanier had 11 stops
Trey Stone, Cason Owens and Boaz Dyess, CHCS: Stone rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns and recorded 16 tackles in Christian Heritage Classical School’s 48-33 Six-Man win over Tyler HEAT. Owens rushed for two touchdowns and added 14 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Dyess finished with 16 tackles.
Jonah Shepherd and Darren Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd carried three times for 70 yards and three touchdowns, caught a TD pass and had eight tackles in the Lions’ 52-0 win over Trinidad. Brown carried twice for 62 yards and two scores and added three tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Patrick Clater and Karmelo Clayborne, Jacksonville: Clater completed 26 of 41 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns and Clayborne caught three passes for 118 yards and a TD in a loss to Crandall.
Joey Conflitti, DeCarlton Wilson, Trevor Thiering and Braiden Miller, Whitehouse: Conflitti completed 29 of 37 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Wilson and Thiering — in a 31-15 win over Forney. Wilson had 14 grabs for 114 yards, and Theiring had seven catches for 50 yards. Miller had 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Jordan Jenkins and Sam Peterson, Lindale: Jenkins carried 15 times for 164 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass in a 62-21 win over Mabank. Peterson completed 14 of 19 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns.
Jakaryon Conley, Palestine: Conley carried 25 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Kilgore.
Alex Jones, Landon Gates and Caleb Ferrara, Rusk: Jones rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries in a win over Brownsboro. Gates recorded 16 tackles, and Ferrara had 14 stops.
Cermodrick Bland, Garrision: Bland carried 11 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 87 yards and three more scores in a 60-21 win over Groveton.
Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill: Ford had 18 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw for 88 yards in the Bulldogs’ win over Athens.
Nathan Sims, Athens: Sims had 26 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 95 yards and a score in the Hornets’ loss to Chapel Hill.
Drake Hurley, Luke Sheppard and Bobby Dell, Rains: Hurley had five carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, three catches for 75 yards and 12 tackles in Rains’ 53-35 loss to Mount Vernon. Sheppard was 11 of 21 for 188 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Dell had 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.
Arimon Ford and Peyton Snow, Winona: Ford had a 106-yard interception return touchdown, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown, seven carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-32 loss to Grand Saline. Snow had 21 tackles, a fumble recovery and a quarterback pressure.
Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas had 13 carries for 57 yards and three touchdown, and he had 11 catches for 73 yards in the Vandals’ 31-28 loss to Center.
Trevion Sneed, Jackson Anderson and Kobe Kendrick, Mineola: Sneed had 33 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown, and he also had eight tackles and two tackles for loss in Mineola’s 20-6 win over Winnsboro. Anderson had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a blocked kick, three quarterback pressures and 13 pancake blocks. Kendrick had eight tackles, tackle for loss, a recovered fumble and two quarterback pressures.
JJ Patton, Tenaha: Patton had 12 carries for 71 yards and four touchdowns, two catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, 10 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in Tenaha’s 41-18 win over Lovelady.
— Brandon Ogden