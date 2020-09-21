Blake Blain and Luke Williams, Bullard: Blain rushed for 94 yards and passed for 65 yards and one touchdown in a 22-14 win over Rusk. Williams scored on a six-yard run, returned a fumble 42 yards for a TD, had a two-point conversion reception and had the game-clinching interception.
Alex Jones, Rusk: Jones carried 22 times for 152 yards in the Eagles’ loss to Bullard.
Brink Bizzell, K.J. Hawkins and Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bizzell carried 12 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns and completed 5 of 9 passes for 180 yards and another score in the Indians’ 75-60 loss to Paris Chisum. Hawkins carried 18 times for 159 yards and a TD, and Bruno rushed for 26 yards, caught three passes for 158 yards and a TD and threw a 22-yard TD pass.
Devaunte Powers, Blake Barlow, Cameron Webb and Brian Roberts, Spring Hill: Powers rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and Barlow had 10 tackles, two QB pressures, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery in the Panthers’ 25-19 win over Anna. Webb had five tackles, a blocked punt, three QB pressures and a tackle for loss, and Roberts finished with eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defended.
D.J. Allen, Eligia Carter, Khavia Reese and Nick Lincoln, Gladewater: Allen was credited for a 99-yard touchdown run after picking up a fumble from a teammate and scoring what prove to be the game-winner in the Bears’ 35-28 win over Kilgore. Allen also had three catches for 26 yards and three tackles on defense. Carter returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown — his second KO return for a score this season. Reese brought a kickoff back 69 yards for a TD, and Lincoln had seven tackles and two stops for losses.
Dalton McElyea, Trey Epps and Brian Brown, Kilgore: McElyea completed 19 of 29 passes for 338 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ loss to Gladewater. Epps rushed for 47 yards and had three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Brown recorded 12 tackles.
Brandon Tennison, Dylan Fluellen, Mason Hurt and Davion Smith, Gilmer: Tennison completed 18 of 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns and carried 21 times for 134 yards and a score in the Buckeyes’ win over Lindale. Dylan Fluellen had six catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns, Hurt three catches for 75 yards and a TD and Smith 14 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Sam Peterson, Jordan Jenkins and Jacob Seekford, Lindale: Peterson was 19 of 37 for 225 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the loss to Gilmer. He also punted three times for an average of 37.3 yards with a long of 48 yards. Jenkins carried the ball 26 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Cayson Siegley, Michael Stephens, Colton Cobb and Ryan Fridell, White Oak: Siegley completed 11 of 15 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Roughnecks’ 35-10 win over New Diana. Stephens recorded 22 tackles and four tackles for loss, Cobb 10 tackles and Fridell six tackles and an interception.
D.J. Feaster, Zay Thomas, Mikeal Cooper, Carter Watson and Detrich Byrd, Waskom: Feaster carried just eight times, but finished with 229 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over Arp. Thomas had an interception return of 55 yards and a fumble return of 91 yards for a touchdown. Cooper had 10 tackles, Watson 13 and Byrd 12.
Josh Thomas, Malik Brasher, Dontavion Gardner and Chris Bowman, Jefferson: Thomas completed 14 of 18 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards in the Bulldogs’ 49-14 win over Hooks. Brasher carried 16 times for 146 yards and two scores. Gardner caught six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Bowman recorded 10 tackles and a sack.
Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bates recorded nine tackles and a sack in a 35-2 loss to Van.
Jackson Rainey, Javonta Thomas, Garrett Florey, Beau Barton and Mauricio Herrera, Van: Rainey was 14 of 25 for 234 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in Van’s 35-2 win over Pittsburg. Thomas caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and had a 50-yard touchdown run. Florey had 11 tackles and three tackles for loss. Barton had 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Herrera had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Taber Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 29 yards and a TD in the Wildcats’ 20-6 win over Harmony.
Hunter Eitel, Aron Bell, Braxton Baker and Chris Arellano, Harmony: Eitel had nine tackles and two pass breakups in a loss to Harleton. Bell finished with 13 tackles, Baker 10 tackles and Arellano 18 tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.
Ryan Harris, J’Koby Williams and Jayden Mojica, Beckville: Harris carried 15 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 55 yards and another score in the Bearcats’ 59-21 win over West Sabine. Williams rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, and Mojica booted a 30-yard field goal while also going 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.
Braden Adams, Kayden Upchurch, Zach Conde and Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: Adams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of two-point conversions in a 50-7 win over Quitman. Upchurch rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 34 yards and a TD and added a two-pointer. Conde completed 7 of 10 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown, and Torres returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
Juan Garcia, Ore City: Garcia recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in the Rebels’ loss to Joaquin.
Grayson Barnett and Josh Rhodes, Union Grove: Barnett recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass broken up and an interception return for a touchdown in the Lions’ 18-12 loss to James Bowie. Rhodes had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB pressures and a forced fumble.
Darion Peace, Malakoff: Peace completed 10 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for one score in the Tigers’ 49-7 win over West Rusk.
Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb: Vaughn carried 24 times for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 22-14 win over Sabine.
KeAmodre Horace and Colton Crawford, Center: Horace carried 13 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the Roughriders’ 55-14 win over Chapel Hill. Crawford recorded 16 tackles, four sacks, four tackles for loss and six QB pressures.
Cameron Ford and Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill: Ford was 11 of 22 for 158 yards with an interception, and he ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Center. Macfoy made six grabs for 103 yards.
Jakory Standley, Shelbyville: Standley, who missed practice on Thursday to be with his ailing father, completed 15 of 19 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 109 yards and two more scores in a 54-27 win over Groveton. Standley’s father died during the game.
Cadarian Wiley, Grapeland: Wiley rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Grapeland’s 61-18 loss to Kirbyville. He also had six tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Tivon Arroyo, Nathan Sims, Connor Clay and Zay Hull, Athens: Arroyo was 17 of 19 for 179 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Athens’ 62-21 win over Wills Point. Arroyo also ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Sims carried the ball 10 times for 122 yards and four touchdowns. Hull had 14 carries for 71 yards, and he had a 75 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Clay had 16 tackles and a sack.
— Brandon Ogden and Jack Stallard