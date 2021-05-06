Note: This article will be updated throughout the day as events conclude.
East Texas has already reached the medal stand early at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson took gold in the Class 3A girls discus with a distance of 136-6, and Daingerfield’s Ashlyn Bruce earned gold in the Class 3A girls long jump with a jump of 18-1.5.
Troup’s Dalton Smith earned bronze in the Class 3A boys pole vault with a height of 15-0.
Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn placed fourth in Class 3A girls long jump with a jump of 17-7.5.
Brownsboro freshman Khyra Garrett placed sixth in the Class 4A girls high jump with a height of 5-2.
Brownsboro freshman Gekyle Baker placed sixth in the Class 4A boys high jump with a height of 6-2.
In the Class 3A boys long jump, Waskom’s DJ Feaster was sixth with a jump of 21-5, and Gladewater’s Dennis Allen was seventh with a distance of 20-9.
Athens’ Micah Swann placed eighth in the Class 4A boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:16.63.
Kilgore’s Kaleeia Johnson placed ninth in the Class 4A girls shot put with a distance of 33-10.
Waskom’s David Magdaleno placed ninth in the Class 3A boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:16.18.