A constellation of stars gathered in downtown Tyler on Sunday.
They were big and bright, while also petit and shining.
It was All-Star Sunday as the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes unveiled the rosters for Heart of Champion All-Star Week, or for this year All-Star Fortnight, during a meeting at the First Baptist Church of Tyler.
The event has grown so big, Robert Bardin, area director of NE Texas FCA announced games will held on two weekends in 2022.
The fifth FCA Softball game and the sixth First Baptist Church of Tyler FCA Baseball game will take place on June 3 at the Whitehouse High School Baseball/Softball Complex.
The 11th FCA Chick-fil-A Heart of a Champion Bowl game is slated for June 4 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The following weekend, June 11, the FCA Girls Soccer game and the FCA Boy Soccer game will be held at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Close to 300 athletes were on hand as the all-star announcements took place in the sanctuary of the church. Sports represented were baseball, cheer, football, boys and girls soccer, and softball.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches more than 200 schools in the 17-county area, Bardin said.
The All-Star event returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 12th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 11th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the sixth softball and seventh anniversary baseball games. This will be the second year for soccer.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
If you would like to provide a sponsorship or place an ad in the programs, please call 903-752-9339 or email NETXFCA@gmail.com.
Chick-fil-A is the title sponsor of the football game and First Baptist Church-Tyler is the title sponsor of the baseball game. Bardin said the FCA is looking for sponsors of the softball and soccer games.