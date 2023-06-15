Some of the best senior high school baseball players in the state of Texas will travel to Round Rock for the 49th Annual THSBCA All-Star Games Saturday and Sunday at Dell Diamond.
The 4A/3A/2A game will be played at noon Saturday with the 6A/5A game taking place at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hallsville pitcher Landon Bowden will be the lone East Texas representative in the Class 6A/5A game as a member of the North All-Stars.
East Texans playing for the South All-Stars in the 4A/3A/2A game are Carthage shortstop Connor Cuff, Hudson pitcher Colby Turner, Garrison pitcher Eli Compton and Central Heights outfielder Jackson Glymph.
East Texans playing for the North All-Stars in the 4A/3A/2A game are Canton shortstop Ace Reese, Tatum pitcher Truitt Anthony, Rains outfielder Eric Bacon and Pleasant Grove shortstop J.M. Long.
Other players on the North All-Stars in 6A/5A are pitchers Jeremiah Arnett (Waco Midway), Kannon Kemp (Weatherford), Brayden Sharp (The Woodlands); catchers Mac Rose (Rockwall), Conner Bennett (Conroe Oak Ridge), Celeb Boswell (Odessa Permian); first basemen Kyndall Cassidy (Burleson), Isaac Garza (Plainview); second basemen John Mazon (Aledo), Nick Barber (Dallas Jesuit); shortstops Marshall Burke (Kingwood Park), Colton Griffin (Klein Collins); third basemen Ethan Farris (Cy Woods), Ryan Alexander (Frisco Reedy); outfielders Dasan Harris (Plano East), Caden Sorrell (Flower Mound Marcus), Aidan Smith (Lovejoy), Luke Regas (Ennis); and at-large selections Zane Adams (New Caney Porter), Bennett Fryman (Frisco Lone Star), Parker Hutyra (Birdville).
Players on the South All-Stars in 6A/5A are pitchers Caylon Dygert (Magnolia West), Alexandre Solis (Weslaco East), Miguel Bustamante (San Antonio O’Connor), Aidan Coleman (San Antonio Reagan), Tanner Jackson (Round Rock); catchers Julius Ramirez (PSJA), Brayden Buchanan (Leander Vandegrift), Carson Riley (Liberty Hill); first basemen Travis Vlasek (Fort Bend Ridge Point), Byron Robinson (Manvel); second basemen Ryne Farber (San Antonio Johnson), Diego Diaz (Sharyland); shortstops Drew Markle (Katy Tompkins), Jack Bell (Corpus Christi Ray); third basemen Nathan Duvall (Austin Westlake), Sean Bazemore (Crosby); outfielders Nehomar Ochoa Acosta (Galena Park), Kendall George (Atascocita), Corbin Gunter (Alamo Heights), Isaac Yruretagoyena (New Braunfels Canyon); and at-large selections Eric Tenery (Kerrville Tivy), Mason Gerrard (Lake Belton).
Other players on the South All-Stars in 4A/3A/2A are pitchers Braylen Collins (Bridge City), Logan Simmons (Silsbee); catchers Mason Kirk (China Spring), Brian Mendoza (Crystal City), Zach Garcia (Tidehaven); first basemen Griffen Williams (Canyon Lake), Cole Standley (Woodville); second basemen Ryan Lewis (Columbus), Brady Henke (Weimar); shortstop Cam Johnson (Boerne); third basemen Cohen Tyree (Taylor), Nathanyl Herrera (Banquete); outfielders Cale Cochran (Marble Falls), Tyler Fishbeck (Bellville), Nathan Tucker (Granger); and at-large selections Jaquae Stewart (Sinton), Ryan Peterson (Shiner).
Other players on the North All-Stars in 4A/3A/2A are pitchers Cooper Strawn (Farmersville), Barrett Kent (Pottsboro), Chase Weaver (Hamilton); catchers Hudson Grace (Greenwood), Brooks Carter (Shallowater), Peyton Marchand (Holliday); first basemen Jake Gilbreath (Glen Rose), John Youens (Bosqueville); second basemen Payton Bush (Randall), Tyler Moody (Brock); third basemen Clell Caldwell (River Road), Kade Bruce (Crawford); outfielders Kyler Bowman (Stephenville), Noah Bentley (Celina), Tyler Trapp (Whitewright); and at-large selections Josh Bass (Bushland), Colby Porter (Caddo Mills).
Garrison’s Dempsey Compton and Mabank’s Kevin Bartley will be among the coaches for the game. Other coaches are John Carter (Round Rock), Bo Hernandez (Klein Oak), Kenny Timmes (Dallas Sunset), Brandon Bippert (Medina Valley), Adam Borgfeld (Madisonville), Curt Cole (Whitesboro), Tim Tesch (Marion) and David Fairchild (Albany).
The games will be streamed on tsbnsports.com.