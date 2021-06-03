Tyler Junior College coach Doug Wren recruits from all over the world, but his base is in Texas, particularity in the Piney Woods.
This year's national championship squad has 40 Texans, an Aussie and a Tennessean on the roster.
Several players played vital roles, but four East Texans stood out and earned all-tournament honors — Most Valuable Player first baseman Miguel Vega (Tyler), left fielder Heath Hood (White Oak), center fielder Jake Johnson (Bullard) and pitcher Cooper Rawls (Hallsville). All four are sophomores and were keys to TJC's 40-15 record.
Vega, a graduate of The Brook Hill School, hit a dramatic two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Apaches to a 5-4 win over Niagara County (New York) and the championship of the NJCAA Division III World Series on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.
It was the Apaches' sixth World Series title, five under the helm of Wren, who was voted Coach of the Tournament. Tyler was 4-0 in the tourney, outscoring their opponents, 40-15, matching its season record.
Vega was on fire all season and it continued in the national tournament. The Northwestern State University signee was 7 for 15 (.467) with 10 RBIs and six runs scored. He hit five home runs in four games with two doubles.
He set a TJC D-III era home run record with 21, breaking the mark of assistant coach Jordan Trahan. The total also led the nation in D-III. In 54 games, he had an average of .389 and led the country with 70 RBIs and 153 total bases.
Hood made his presence felt in the CWS after missing basically eight weeks and 21 games due to a foot injury.
The White Oak graduate and Louisiana-Lafayette signee was indeed a sparkplug, going 4 for 5 in the Apaches' first game in Tennessee with a home run and a triple as TJC beat Rockingham (North Carolina), 13-5. For the tournament, the No. 2 hole hitter was 10 for 16 (.625), with eight runs scored and seven RBIs, along with two homers, a triple and three doubles.
Hood also made ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 with a diving catch in left field against Rowan College-Gloucester County (New Jersey).
Lead-off hitter, Johnson, who has signed with Southeastern Louisiana University, was 6 of 17 (.353) with five runs scored, six RBIs, along with two doubles and a home run.
Rawls, a Hallsville graduate who has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, held Coastal Bend at bay much of the game, going 6.2 innings while striking out 13 in the Apaches' 6-5 win over the Cougars.
Other members of the all-tourney team were freshman pitcher Jonathan Todd of Rockingham, freshman pitcher Kyle Moore of Oakton (Illinois), sophomore pitcher/second baseman Dylan Haskamp of St. Cloud Tech (Minnesota), freshman outfielder Dylan Davenport of Coastal Bend (Texas), freshman pitcher Chris Widger and sophomore catcher John Cristino of Rowan-Gloucester County, and freshman infielder Cal Brazier, sophomore outfielder Scottie O'Bryan and freshman infielder Zach Evans.