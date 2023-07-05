Several East Texans were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Super Elite Team for softball and baseball for the 2023 season.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults took the top honor in Class 4A softball as the MVP.
Fults hit .532 with 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 62 RBIs and 53 walks. As a pitcher, she was 21-4 with nine saves, a 0.98 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 134.2 innings.
Bullard’s Callie Bailey, Teagan Graul and Kirstin Malone also made the Class 4A team.
Bailey hit .367 with 49 hits, 51 runs scored and 26 stolen bases, and defensively, she had 68 putouts and 46 assists with just two errors. Graul hit .395 with 49 hits, six home runs, 43 RBIs. She caught 236.1 innings. Malone, a freshman, hit .382 with 25 stolen bases, 47 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 29 RBIs and 57 runs scored, and she had 53 assists and 37 putouts with just five errors.
In Class 3A softball, White Oak’s Larkin Daniels was named the Player of the Year. Mount Vernon’s Cameron Pope took Offensive Player of the Year honors. Other East Texans on the Class 3A team are Rains’ Cambree Oakes and Mount Vernon’s Natalie Norwood.
Daniels went 26-8 as a pitcher with a 0.74 earned run average, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched, and at the plate, she was a .443 hitter with four home runs, 10 doubles and 28 RBI. Oakes hit .492 with 10 home runs and 68 RBIs. She was 33-7 in the circle, pitching every inning of ever game for Rains, posting a 1.41 ERA with 361 strikeouts.
In Class 1A softball, Neches’ Jessi Sumpter was selected as the Player of the Year and Neches’ Kacie Trimble the Offensive Player of the Year. Neches’ Joely Jenkins also made the team.
Jenkins hit .443. Sumpter went 15-4 with a 122 ERA with 192 strikeouts in 120 innings. Trimble hit .433.
Harleton’s Carson Wallace earned the top billing in Class 2A baseball, being selected as the MVP. Harleton’s Dylan Armstrong and Gage Shirts and Garrison’s Eli Compton also made the team in 2A.
Wallace went 12-0 on the mound with a 0.35 earned run average, 145 strikeouts and 40 walks in 79.1 innings pitched. He also hit. 459 with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Rusk’s Peighton Vargas earned Gold Glove honors in Class 4A baseball. Also on the team in Class 4A are Canton’s Ace Reese, Carthage’s Brooks Brewster and Connor Cuff, Pleasant Grove’s Jarret Halter and Hudson’s Colby Turner.
Vargas hit .318 with 27 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBIs and 14 walks. In 185.2 innings caught, he had a .995 fielding percentage with 15 assists and 19 runners caught stealing. Brewster went 13-1 on the mound for Carthage with a 1.15 ERA, 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91 innings pitched. Cuff was a .429 hitter with a pair of home runs, 10 doubles, eight triples, 45 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.
In Class 3A baseball, Rains’ Eric Bacon and Shawn Robertson and Hughes Springs’ Trenton Pemberton made the team.
Bacon went 6-2 with 65 strikeouts and a 2.03 ERA in 44.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .348 with 40 hits, six doubles, 13 triples, 20 RBIs, 47 runs, 18 walks and 21 steals. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage while turning two double plays from the outfield. Robertson was 9-1 with a 0.29 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. He hit .315 with 29 hits, one double, four triples, 21 RBIs, 36 runs, 26 walks and seven stolen bases. Pemberton hit .521 for Hughes Springs with seven home runs, three doubles, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored and was 15 for 17 on stolen base attempts.
In Class 1A baseball, Neches’ Karter Moore and Collin Morgan made the team.
Moore hit .356 with 16 hits, seven doubles, 19 RBIs, 17 runs, 11 walks and 13 stolen bases. Morgan hit .364 with 16 hits, two doubles, 21 RBIs, 20 runs, 16 walks and 18 stolen bases. On the mound, Morgan was 3-4 with a 2.73 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.