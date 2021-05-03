Tyler Junior College is hosting the NJCAA South District East Divisional Baseball Tournament in Tyler and Bullard.

The tourney begins on Wednesday and continues through Friday and possibly Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field and The Brook Hill School in Bullard.

Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under free, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.

The winner of the tournament will host the West Regional winner in a best-of-three series to determine the South District’s representative in the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.

TJC (31-13) opens the tourney at 10 a.m. Wednesday against North Arkansas (11-12). The second game has Eastfield (22-13) and Richland (13-22) meeting at 12:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled for Mike Carter Field.

The West Regional is being played at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano. First-round games have Brookhaven (30-5) vs. Cedar Valley (12-23) at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Coastal Bend (22-28) vs. North Lake (17-18) at 3 p.m.

---

NJCAA South District East Regional

Wednesday’s Games

Game 1: Tyler JC vs. North Arkansas, 10 a.m., Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field

Game 2: Eastfield vs. Richland, 12:30 p.m., CTMF Mike Carter Field

Thursday’s Games

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, noon, The Brook Hill School, Bullard

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m., The Brook Hill School, Bullard

Friday’s Games

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field

If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday at CTMF Mike Carter Field

 
 

