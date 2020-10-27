Sincere McCormick plays college football just a few miles south where Earl Campbell used to roam as a Longhorn. The Texas-San Antonio running back looked like the Tyler Rose himself on Saturday at The Alamodome.
For his performance, McCormick was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 24, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
The UTSA sophomore had his fourth 100-yard game of this season. McCormick had 37 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-26 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in San Antonio.
McCormick, who is a graduate of Judson High School in Converse, continues to lead the FBS in rushing yards with 867 yards, an average of 123.9 yards per game.
“That man is the best player I have ever played with. I’m probably his No. 1 fan," UTSA quarterback Frank Harris said. “That guy is special. He makes it look so easy. He takes a lot off my hands and we’re just blessed to have him.”
McCormick was also named the Conference USA’s Offensive Player of the Week.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
The Roadrunners (4-3, 2-1), coached by East Texan and former Gilmer High School coach Jeff Traylor, will travel to the Boca Raton, Florida to face Florida Atlantic (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (Central) and the game will be televised by Stadium and Fox Sports Southwest in Texas.
---
Honorable Mention
D'Eriq King, senior quarterback, Miami
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 21 of 30 attempts for 322 yards, TD
Rushing: 14 carries, 28 yards
Miami defeated Virginia, 19-14, on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
---
Marvin Mims, freshman wide receiver, Oklahoma
Hometown: Frisco
High School: Lone Star
Receiving: 4 receptions, 132 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated TCU, 33-14, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Deneric Prince, sophomore running back, Tulsa
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Rushing: 15 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs
Tulsa defeated South Florida, 42-23, on Friday in Tampa, Florida.
---
Marquez Stevenson, senior wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
High School: Northwood
Receiving: 9 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs
Houston defeated Navy, 37-21, on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.
---
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 24 of 34 attempts, 316 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 35 yards
Houston defeated Navy, 37-21, on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.
---
Garrett Wilson, sophomore wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Receiving: 7 receptions, 129 yards, TD
Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 52-17, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
---
Tahj Washington, freshman wide receiver, Memphis
Hometown: Marshall
High School: Marshall
Receiving: 5 receptions, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Memphis defeated Temple, 41-29, on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.