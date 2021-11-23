Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris scooped up a low snap and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with in the final seconds, giving No. 15 UTSA a wild 34-31 victory over UAB on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Along with that clutch play and his performance throughout the game, Harris is The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week for 12th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Harris, who also earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns to help the No. 15 Roadrunners clinch the C-USA West Division title and the right to host the 2021 Ryan Conference USA Championship Game on Dec. 3. The senior completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) to help Texas-San Antonio improve to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league with their 10th straight conference victory.
Trailing 31-27 with one minute and six seconds left to play and no timeouts, the Schertz Clemens High School product directed UTSA on a 77-yard drive that culminated in the game-winning score, a 1-yard TD pass to Cardenas that followed a bobbled snap and a tipped ball in the back of the end zone with three seconds remaining. Harris also completed a 28-yard pass to Cardenas and a 33-yard pass to De'Corian Clark on the final possession to help set up the go-ahead touchdown. His three TD passes helped him break UTSA's single-season record, as the Davey O'Brien Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist now has 23 to rank 17th in the FBS.
This marks the second time a Roadrunner has been honored with this award this season, as Sincere McCormick was tabbed the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week on Sept. 28 after rushing for 184 yards and three TDs on 41 carries in the 31-28 comeback win over Memphis.
Riding a program-record 11-game winning streak, the Roadrunners will travel to Denton to face North Texas (5-6, 4-3) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Apogee Stadium and the game will air on ESPN+.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick;Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada; Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; Week 10 — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris; and Week 11 — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 12
Austin Aune, sophomore quarterback, North Texas
Hometown: Argyle
High School: Argyle
Passing: 6 of 12 attempts, 219 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 2 carries, 21 yards, TD
North Texas defeated Florida International, 49-7, on Saturday in Miami
---
Davis Brin, junior quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Boerne
High School: Champion
Passing: 18 of 30 attempts, 297 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 1 carry, 1 yard, TD
Tulsa defeated Temple, 44-10, on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma
---
Jacob Cowing, sophomore wide receiver, UTEP
Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona
High School: Maricopa
Receiving: 11 catches, 170 yards, TD
Texas-El Paso defeated Rice, 38-28, on Saturday in El Paso
---
Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, West Virginia
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 27 of 43 attempts, 290 yards, 3 TDs
West Virginia defeated Texas, 31-23, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia
---
Zakhari Franklin, junior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 6 catches, 97 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated UAB, 34-31, on Saturday in San Antonio
---
Isaiah Neyor, sophomore wide receiver, Wyoming
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Arlington Lamar
Receiving: 4 catches, 125 yards, TD
Wyoming defeated Utah State, 44-17, on Saturday in Logan, Utah
---
Jerreth Sterns, junior wide receiver, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Waxahachie
High School: Waxahachie
Receiving: 12 catches, 143 yards, TD
Western Kentucky defeated Florida Atlantic, 52-17, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky
---
Titus Swen, junior running back, Wyoming
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Eaton
Rushing: 15 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs
Wyoming defeated Utah State, 44-17, on Saturday in Logan, Utah
---
Garrett Wilson, junior wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Receiving: 7 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs
Ohio State defeated Michigan State, 56-7, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
---
Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 39 of 49 passing attempts, 470 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs
Western Kentucky defeated Florida Atlantic, 52-17, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky
