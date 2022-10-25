For the first time this season, a running back has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
Tulsa running back Deneric Prince earned the honor for Week 8 of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Prince had a career-best 231 rushing yards on 20 carries for an 11.6 average per attempt in Tulsa's 27-16 win over Temple on Friday night in Philadelphia.
He scored two touchdowns to lead the Hurricane offense, including one receiving and one on the ground.
Prince started the scoring for Tulsa with an 18-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and added a career-long 84-yard run in the fourth quarter on the first play from scrimmage to put Tulsa ahead 24-10 after trailing 10-0 after one quarter.
Prince's performance tied for the 10th most yards in school history and it marked the 26th time Tulsa had a player surpass 200 rushing yards, and the 20th different runner to do so. It was Tulsa's first 200-yard rushing game since 2019 when Shamari Brooks had 202 yards on 16 carries in the season finale at East Carolina.
Prince is a graduate of Manvel.
Tulsa (3-4) returns to play on Saturday, hosting SMU (3-4) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Jones joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; and Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones.
Honorable mention players for Week 8: UTSA running back Brenden Brady; Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks; Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell; TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green; UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Florida International quarterback Grayson James; Army quarterback Jemel Jones; Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey; Rice quarterback TJ McMahon; Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, TCU running back Kendre Miller; Baylor running back Richard Reese; Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Wyoming running back Titus Swen; Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; and Texas Tech running back Xavier White.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 8
Brenden Brady, senior running back, UTSA
Hometown: Cibolo
High School: Steele
Rushing: 19 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated North Texas 31-27 in San Antonio
———
Tahj Brooks, junior running back, Texas Tech
Hometown: Manor
High School: Manor
Rushing: 17 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs
Receptions: 1 catch, 6 yards
Texas Tech defeated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock
---
Nathaniel Dell, junior wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
High School: Mainland
Receiving: 8 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs
Houston defeated Navy, 38-20, in 2OT, in Annapolis, Maryland
---
Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 17 of 26, 280 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 15 carries, 13 yards
TCU defeated Kansas State, 38-28, in Fort Worth
———
Bryson Green, sophomore wide receiver, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Allen
High School: Allen
Receiving: 5 catches, 133 yards, TD
Oklahoma State defeated Texas, 41-34, in Stillwater, Oklahoma
Note: TD proved to be game-winner with 3:09 in the fourth quarter
———
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 27 of 39, 238 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Rushing: 16 carries, 75 yards
Texas-San Antonio defeated North Texas, 31-27, in San Antonio
Note: Led game-winning 75-yard drive with 1:23 to play, threw game-winning TD with :15 remaining
---
Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, FIU
Hometown: Duncanville
High School: Duncanville
Passing: 26 of 34, 306 yards, TD, INT
Rushing: 10 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs
Florida International defeated Charlotte, 34-15, in Charlotte, North Carolina
---
Jemel Jones, senior quarterback, Army West Point
Hometown: The Colony
High School: The Colony
Rushing: 17 carries, 96 yards, 3 TDs
Passing: 2 of 4, 41 yards
Army defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 48-24, in West Point, New York
———
Luke McCaffrey, sophomore wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
High School: Valor Christian
Receiving: 10 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 31 yards, TD
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 42-41 in OT, in Ruston, Louisiana
———
TJ McMahon, junior quarterback, Rice
Hometown: Anaheim, California
High School: Servite
Passing: 16 of 27, 208 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 67 yards, TD
Note: 2-yard TD run was game-winner
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 42-41 in OT, in Ruston, Louisiana
———
Damien Martinez, freshman running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Rushing: 22 carries, 178 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 10 yards
Oregon State defeated Colorado, 42-9, in Corvallis, Oregon
---
Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU
Hometown: Mount Enterprise
High School: Mount Enterprise
Rushing: 29 carries, 153 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 18 yards
TCU defeated Kansas State, 38-28, in Fort Worth
———
Richard Reese, freshman running back, Baylor
Hometown: Bellville
High School: Bellville
Rushing: 31 carries, 186 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated Kansas, 35-23, in Waco
———
Spencer Sanders, senior quarterback, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 34 of 57, 391 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Oklahoma State defeated Texas, 41-34, in Stillwater, Oklahoma
---
Titus Swen, junior running back, Wyoming
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Eaton
Rushing: 28 carries, 160 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 5 yards
Wyoming defeated Utah State, 24-21, in Laramie, Wyoming
---
Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 21 of 30, 261 yards, 5 TDs
Houston defeated Navy, 38-20, in Annapolis, Maryland
---
Xavier White, senior wide receiver, Texas Tech
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Monterey
Receiving: 8 catches, 139 yards, TD
Texas Tech defeated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock