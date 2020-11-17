After a rough start in the game against SMU, University of Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith rebounded to lead the Golden Hurricane to a big American Athletic Conference win on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Smith, a Grandview High School graduate, threw for season-highs of 325 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 26-of-38 passes in a 28-24 comeback win over 19th-ranked SMU.
His performance led Smith to being named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Nov. 14, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
The win gave Tulsa its second victory over a top-25 opponent this season, which is the first time in school history that the Golden Hurricane defeated two ranked opponents in the same season. It's also the third come-from-behind victory for the Hurricane this season, rallying from 18 down at Central Florida, 14 against East Carolina and this 21-point comeback against the Mustangs.
“It's unreal, really," Smith said of the win against SMU. "It's hard to process everything right now. You know, feels great to win, especially a game like that, coming back from behind. I know I had some unfortunate stuff happen there at the first of the game. Kind of put us behind the 8-ball but we battled back and we're an extremely resilient team. I can't stress that enough, how resilient we are, and I can't be more proud of this group of guys”.
After throwing an interception and losing a fumble that led to another touchdown on his first two possessions, Smith bounced back. He tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to James Palmer with 2:11 remaining.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention
Frank Harris, junior quarterback, Texas-San Antonio
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 22 of 26 for 312 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries 43 yards, 2 TDs
UTSA defeated UTEP, 52-21, on Saturday in San Antonio
---
Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 23 of 29 for 356 yards, 6 TDs
Florida defeated Arkansas, 63-35, on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida
---
De'Montre Tuggle, senior running back, Ohio
Hometown: Channelview
High School: Channelview
Junior College: Kilgore College
Rushing: 22 carries, 138 yards, 2 TDs
Ohio defeated Akron, 24-10, on Nov. 10 in Athens, Ohio
---
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 14 of 25 for 165 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 10 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs
Houston defeated South Florida, 56-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
Nakia Watson, sophomore running back, Wisconsin
Hometown: Austin
High School: Westlake
Rushing: 12 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs
Wisconsin defeated Michigan, 49-11, on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan