Texas State quarterback Brady McBride threw for five touchdowns and engineered a drive for a last-second 47-45 win over Arkansas State on Saturday in San Marcos.
McBride’s performance earned the Coppell High School gradute The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Nov. 21, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
McBride started at quarterback for the first time in three weeks and completed 32 of 45 passing attempts for 443 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
His five touchdown passes tied a school record and his 443 yards passing is the school’s second-highest single-game total. Tyler Jones had 475 vs. Incarnate Word on Oct. 1, 2016. The sophomore quarterback’s 32 completions were a career-high and the fourth-most by a Texas State player in a single game.
The Bobcats are scheduled to host No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Davis Brin, sophomore quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Boerne
High School: Champion
Passing: 18 of 28 for 266 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 11 yards, TD
Tulsa defeated Tulane, 30-24 (2 OTs), on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
---
Sincere McCormick, sophomore running back, UTSA
Hometown: Converse
High School: Judson
Rushing: 32 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs
UTSA defeated Southern Mississippi, 23-20, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
---
JuanCarlos Santana, junior wide receiver, Tulsa
Hometown: Katy
High School: Katy
Receiving: 8 catches, 138 yards, TD
Note: Caught 37-yard Hail Mary TD pass to force overtime
Tulsa defeated Tulane, 30-24 (2 OTs), on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma
---
Garrett Wilson, sophomomre wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Receiving: 7 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs
Ohio State defeated No. 9 Indiana, 42-35, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
